‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Shares ‘Spicy’ Burlesque Video – Fans React

American Pickers star Danielle Colby has heated up the holiday season with a “spicy” burlesque video shared to her Instagram this week.

The reality TV personality is a long-time friend of American Pickers star Mike Wolfe and works at the office of the antique shop Antique Archaeology featured on the show. However, she is also an experienced burlesque performer with her own OnlyFans page.

Colby showed off her burlesque skills in a time-lapse video posted on her Instagram page on December 15. “Spicy links in my bio,” Colby captioned the clip, set to the song “Tiny Bikini” by the Australian punk band Amyl and the Sniffers.

The antique collector was wearing purple underwear and sparkly nipple tassels as she danced with a pair of feathers before pulling off an impressive headstand at the end of the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Colby “Queen Of Rust” (@daniellecolbyamericanpicker)

Fans loved the performance, with one Instagram commenter writing, “You are so talented.”

“Burlesque is a hard to master art form, it takes a lot of hard work and patience. That being said, I think you got this,” said another.

Another wrote, “I have the biggest crush on you !!!”

“I didn’t know you were that flexible,” said one fan.

The video comes after Colby had to cancel several upcoming burlesque shows due to “very serious health issues” in her family. Colby shared the news on Instagram last week, writing, “I’m heartbroken to tell you that I will not be joining Dr. lucky‘s Blue review in Las Cruces, New Mexico, December 20 and 21st.”

She added that she won’t be traveling for performances “for the foreseeable future” and will only be on the road for American Pickers. “Unfortunately, we’ve had some very serious health issues happening within my family,” she shared in an accompanying video. “I really don’t want to get too much in detail because it’s not my health I’m speaking of.”

According to Colby’s official website, she founded, produced, and performed in a burlesque troupe based out of her home state of Iowa before she made her television debut. Wolfe asked her to be part of History’s American Pickers in 2009, and she quickly became a fan favorite due to her quick wit and passion for antiques.