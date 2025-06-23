‘Match Game’ Returns With Martin Short: Check Out Behind-the-Scenes Photos

There is exactly one month until Match Game returns to TV, and some of the contestants have shared behind-the-scenes photos of the set and gameplay. Martin Short will host the revival, which has not been on the air since 2021. He replaced Alec Baldwin, who hosted the game show from 2016 to 2021.

Constance Zimmer, who is one of the contestants this season, praised Martin Short and shared photos of the set on Threads. “Did you know @matchgameabc is coming back in July with the one and only Martin Short!!! And some of us got to play along!! Such a blast!!” She captioned the post on Sunday, June 21.

The first photo featured Zimmer, Short, who also executive produces the show, and other contestants, including Beanie Feldstein, Joel Kim Booster, Adam Pally, Caroline Rhea, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. They stood on the set in front of the Match Game logo. There were three stairs, covered in tan carpets, coming down from the sign.

The other photos included Short on set in a sharp suit, Randall Parkand Ziwe Fumudoh laughing from their seats, which featured white desks with cushiony white rolling chairs. Zimmer took a selfie with Jay Pharoah, as Rhea walked behind them, in front of a purple and brown backdrop.

And the last one had Pally, Zimmer, and Randolph all smiling for a selfie at their desks. Booster was seen behind them. Drinks were in the cup holders, as well as blank cards for their answers. Crew members and the audience could be seen in the dark background.

View on Threads

The rest of the lineup includes Amy Sedaris, Ana Gasteyer, Andrea Martin, Anthony Anderson, BD Wong, Cara Delevingne, Ego Nwodim, Jackie Tohn, Jim Belushi, Joel McHale, Kal Penn, Kevin Nealon, Lamorne Morris, Pete Holmes, Selena Gomez, Thomas Lennon, Tituss Burgess, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, and Von Miller.

The set appears to be almost exactly like the previous sets, getting the nostalgic feel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Match Game (@matchgameabc)

Match Game premieres on Wednesday, July 23, at 9/8c on ABC. Each week, four contestants try to win $25,000 as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank.

Do you like that they didn’t change up the set, or would you rather a fresh new look? Let us know in the comments.

Match Game, Premiere, Wednesday, July 23, 9/8c, ABC (Streaming next day on Hulu)