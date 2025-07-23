Ken Jennings and Matt Damon Play ‘Millionaire,’ Martin Short Hosts ‘Match Game,’ ‘Stick’ Finale, ‘Washington Black’

ABC

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Season Premiere 8/7c

The million-dollar question: Can’t they just get along? We’ll find out when Jimmy Kimmel returns as host for the fourth season of the quiz-show reboot, with pairs of celebrities sharing the hot seat. The temperature rises in the season opener when Kimmel’s longstanding mock enemy Matt Damon shares the platform with Jeopardy! host and GOAT Ken Jennings, who should be tough to stump. But first, The Price Is Right’s Drew Carey and Aisha Tyler, past and present hosts of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, team up.

ABC

Match Game

Series Premiere

I couldn’t be more (blank) at the prospect of quicksilver wit and eternal imp Martin Short succeeding Alec Baldwin as host of the irreverent game show, returning for a sixth prime-time season. With two Emmys, two SAG Awards, and a Tony to his credit, could the irrepressible Short add yet another Emmy as a first-time game-show host? Opening night panelists include his Only Murders in the Building co-star Selena Gomez, filling in the blanks alongside Kevin Nealon, BD Wong, Anthony Anderson, Cara Delevingne, and Ziwe.

Apple TV+

Stick

Season Finale

Daddy issues complicate the season finale of the endearing, though in this case contrived, sports comedy about a young golf prodigy, Santi (Peter Dager), and his mentor, Pryce “Stick” Cahill (Owen Wilson). They’ve managed to get the kid into a tournament playing against pros, but just when things were going their way, who shows up but Santi’s long–absent manipulative father, Gary (Mackenzie Astin). He insists he won’t get in the way, but everyone knows better. This is what’s known as an emotional handicap.

Disney/Chris Reardon

Washington Black

Series Premiere

A young boy named George Washington “Wash” Black flies out of slavery into a world of adventure in a sprawling eight-part limited series based on Esi Edugyan’s acclaimed picaresque novel. (All episodes are available for binge-watching.) The story, which alternates between timelines, begins in 1800s Barbados, where 11-year-old orphan Wash (Eddie Karanja) toils on a sugar plantation, discovered by the sadistic owner’s abolitionist brother (Lucifer’s Tom Ellis) to be a precocious visionary and gifted artist. With his mentor, Wash escapes personal trauma in a flying machine out of Jules Verne, tangles with pirates and survives the freezing Arctic. As a 19-year-old adult (now played by Ernest Kingsley Jr.), Wash pursues his scientific and romantic dreams in a Black township in Nova Scotia, with a new adult peer (Sterling K. Brown, an executive producer) and mixed-race love interest (Iola Evans). It’s an ambitious production that is at its best when depicting the wonder and curiosity of young Wash, who’s very much ahead of his changing times.

Apple TV+

The Buccaneers

The frothy period romance takes a sharp turn into tragic melodrama when runaway wife Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse) realizes the lengths to which her abusive husband Lord James Seadown (Barney Fishwick) will go to control her and take custody of their baby son. Jinny and her helpmate Guy (Matthew Broome) say goodbye to Italy and return to England, where the friend group of American expats and their British allies rally to her cause. But will it be enough?

South Park (10/9c, Comedy Central ): The irreverent animated satire returns for its 27 th season. Wherever will it turn for inspiration? Followed by the Season 2 premiere of Andy Samberg ’s animated comedy Digman! (10:30/9:30c).

Acapulco (streaming on Apple TV+): The feel-good tropical comedy returns for its fourth and final season, with Máximo ( Eugenio Derbez ) busily restoring Las Colinas before a grand reopening, while back in 1986, young Máximo ( Enrique Arrizon ) scrambles to get the resort back on top of Acapulco’s “Best Hotels” ranking.

Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War (streaming on Prime Video ): A docuseries exposes the dark psychological secrets within Teen Mania, an evangelical youth organization that nurtured future culture warriors from 1986 until its demise in 2015.