‘Match Game’ Fans Give Verdict on Martin Short as New Host

Martin Short delivered the jokes, falls, and digs on the season premiere of Match Game on Wednesday, July 23. It was his first episode as the host of the game show, as Alex Baldwin served as host from 2016 to 2021 before it was canceled. Fans gave their verdict on whether Short did a good job or not. Plus, there was another aspect of the game that annoyed them.

Short started off the game by trying to press the button on the board for the envelopes, but it wouldn’t go down. During the second go-around, he fell and slinked to the floor, making the contestants and celebrity panelists laugh. The Only Murders in the Building star also joked that he used Kris Jenner‘s plastic surgeon and called the game a disaster when the celebrities took forever to submit their answers.

Did fans like his antics, or did they want Alex Baldwin back? Here’s what they said.

“I was laughing so hard at Martin trying to get that button to work the entire show! 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” one X user wrote.

“I’m so glad Match Game is back! Martin Short was the perfect choice!” tweeted another.

“I Always LOVE Martin Short Antics and Physical Humor!” a third said.

When the door says push but you pull. 🫠 #MatchGame pic.twitter.com/4AprHlDl5q — Match Game (@matchgameabc) July 24, 2025

“I loved Martin Short. He’s legitimately funny,” a fan tweeted.

“I keep waiting to see one of my fave’s Ed Grimley host the show. Love seeing Martin Short host one of my favorite game shows :) @matchgameabc,” said another.

However, some fans were not too keen on Short’s antics and wanted Alec Baldwin to return. The end of the last season of Match Game came in the midst of Baldwin’s accidental fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust in October 2021. However, the cancellation of the show wasn’t due to that incident. It hasn’t been in production since 2020, due to Covid-19. The 2021 episodes were filmed during that time as well.

Baldwin went to trial for the shooting and he was charged with involuntary manslaughter. The charges were dismissed in July 2024 when Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer agreed with his defense team that prosecutors in the case improperly handled evidence and dismissed the charges against him and thus, the judge had to grant their motion for mistrial, but the network didn’t bring him back.

“Watching #MatchGame & I really miss & am disappointed that @AlecBaldwin is not the host anymore. I know it’s probably cause of the trial & what happened but can’t we get past that? He was the best host & I don’t know if I can still enjoy the show without him or not. Love you Alec,” one wrote.

“I kinda miss Alec Baldwin and his Cool Wit, but Martin Short is Hilarious to Watch ! I Love when he Dances and his Physical Humor is unmatched. #MatchGame #MatchGameABC,” a torn fan said.

“Bring Back Alec Balwin please!” another tweeted.

Aside from the hosts, many fans thought the writing was “terrible” and didn’t like the questions. Others didn’t like how when the celebrities couldn’t think of answers, they helped each other, which took up more time.

“FIRE THE QUESTION WRITERS IMMEDIATELY!! ABSOLUTELY TERRIBLE!! Marty should be a good host, though…” an X user said.

“Who’s writing the questions? They make no sense. The beauty of the original show was the simplicity and fun of it all. Fire your writers,” another reiterated.