‘Only Murders in the Building’: Everything We Know About Season 5 So Far

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short in 'Only Murders in the Building'
Disney / Patrick Harbron

Only Murders in the Building

 More

Only Murders in the Building is gearing up for its fifth season at Hulu as Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) prepare to take on their latest case.

But when can fans anticipate to see them back onscreen? We’re breaking down everything we know about Season 5 so far, below, ranging from production details and the latest victim to when the show is likely to stream once more with new episodes on Hulu. Scroll down for a closer look.

Is Only Murders in the Building Season 5 filming?

Martin Short as Oliver and Meryl Streep as Loretta in Only Murders in the Building

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

In an interview with The Wrap, executive producer Dan Fogelman offered some updates, but it’s a line regarding series co-creator John Hoffman that certainly has us intrigued. According to the report, Hoffman confirmed that the comedy is planning to start production on the fifth season this March.

Who will star in Only Murders in the Building Season 5?

In that same report from The Wrap, Fogelman promised, “We can expect more big guest stars that’ll probably be announced sooner rather than later.” Of course, Martin, Gomez, and Short will all be back as Charles, Mabel, and Oliver, with Meryl Streep likely to reprise her role as Loretta considering she’s now wed to Oliver. Meanwhile, we’d also anticipate the return of long-running series stars Michael Cyril Creighton and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. As fans will recall, Season 4 brought in plenty of big names including Melissa McCarthy, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Galifianakis, Tea Leoni, and many more.

Only time will tell who will appear, but stay tuned for some sure-to-be exciting updates.

What is Only Murders in the Building Season 5 going to be about?

Who Is 'Only Murders in the Building's Latest Victim?
Related

Who Is 'Only Murders in the Building's Latest Victim?

Season 5 will likely center around the investigation behind Lester’s (Teddy Coluca) death. The Arconia’s beloved doorman was found dead in the courtyard’s fountain by the Only Murders trio at the end of Season 4. Will they be able to uncover the truth behind what happened to Lester? We have faith they will as it seems the focus is reshifting back to New York after last season’s Los Angeles foray.

Does Only Murders in the Building Season 5 have a premiere date?

No, Only Murders in the Building doesn’t have a Season 5 premiere date yet but stay tuned for any updates.

Who will make Only Murders in the Building Season 5?

As mentioned, above, Hoffman co-created the series with star Steve Martin and together they executive produce with Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.

Stay tuned for updates and let us know what you hope to see in Only Murders in the Building Season 5 in the comments section, below.

Only Murders in the Building, Season 5 Premiere, TBA, Hulu

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

What to Expect From 'The Hunting Party's Love Triangle and Mystery

Manifest alum Melissa Roxburgh and the showrunner of NBC’s Hunting Party tease TV Guide Magazine about what’s ahead for the “government conspiracy that just keeps unfolding” — plus, the series’ “good” love triangle. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Only Murders in the Building - Hulu

Only Murders in the Building where to stream

Only Murders in the Building

Dan Fogelman

Martin Short

Meryl Streep

Michael Cyril Creighton

Selena Gomez

Steve Martin




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jake Tapper, Wolf Blitzer, Kasie Hunt on CNN
1
Shake-Up! CNN’s Huge Lineup Changes Revealed
Meghan Markle in Deal or New Deal - Season 2
2
Is Meghan Markle the ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Season 2 Banker?
Gracie Lawrence, Pauline Chalamet, Alyah Chanelle Scott, and Amrit Kaur in 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 3 finale
3
‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Boss Breaks Down the Finale
Anchor and journalist Jim Acosta on CNN
4
Jim Acosta May Quit CNN in Protest of Graveyard Shift Move
2025 Oscars logo
5
Your Ultimate Guide for How to Watch (and Stream) the 2025 Oscars