Only Murders in the Building is gearing up for its fifth season at Hulu as Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) prepare to take on their latest case.

But when can fans anticipate to see them back onscreen? We’re breaking down everything we know about Season 5 so far, below, ranging from production details and the latest victim to when the show is likely to stream once more with new episodes on Hulu. Scroll down for a closer look.

Is Only Murders in the Building Season 5 filming?

In an interview with The Wrap, executive producer Dan Fogelman offered some updates, but it’s a line regarding series co-creator John Hoffman that certainly has us intrigued. According to the report, Hoffman confirmed that the comedy is planning to start production on the fifth season this March.

Who will star in Only Murders in the Building Season 5?

In that same report from The Wrap, Fogelman promised, “We can expect more big guest stars that’ll probably be announced sooner rather than later.” Of course, Martin, Gomez, and Short will all be back as Charles, Mabel, and Oliver, with Meryl Streep likely to reprise her role as Loretta considering she’s now wed to Oliver. Meanwhile, we’d also anticipate the return of long-running series stars Michael Cyril Creighton and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. As fans will recall, Season 4 brought in plenty of big names including Melissa McCarthy, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Galifianakis, Tea Leoni, and many more.

Only time will tell who will appear, but stay tuned for some sure-to-be exciting updates.

What is Only Murders in the Building Season 5 going to be about?

Season 5 will likely center around the investigation behind Lester’s (Teddy Coluca) death. The Arconia’s beloved doorman was found dead in the courtyard’s fountain by the Only Murders trio at the end of Season 4. Will they be able to uncover the truth behind what happened to Lester? We have faith they will as it seems the focus is reshifting back to New York after last season’s Los Angeles foray.

Does Only Murders in the Building Season 5 have a premiere date?

No, Only Murders in the Building doesn’t have a Season 5 premiere date yet but stay tuned for any updates.

Who will make Only Murders in the Building Season 5?

As mentioned, above, Hoffman co-created the series with star Steve Martin and together they executive produce with Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.

Stay tuned for updates and let us know what you hope to see in Only Murders in the Building Season 5 in the comments section, below.

Only Murders in the Building, Season 5 Premiere, TBA, Hulu