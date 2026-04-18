Christina Applegate ‘Might Not Have Tomorrow’ Amid Reported Hospitalization

What To Know Christina Applegate is reportedly hospitalized and facing significant health challenges.

Her friends and medical team remain hopeful.

Applegate has been open about her health battles.

Christina Applegate “might not have tomorrow” amid her reported hospitalization, according to a source close to the situation.

On April 17, the Daily Mail published an interview with an unnamed source who offered insight into the Married … With Children actress and her current condition. Applegate, 54, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021.

“With every setback, if we are being realistic, everyone has it in the back of their minds that they might not have a tomorrow with her,” the insider admitted. “Christina is a fighter, but her battle with MS has been treacherous. She has better days and really bad days; she doesn’t have great days. She’s always dealing with something. It sucks.”

Additionally, the source shared, “But when she does look at things positively, it makes her feel better in the moment because she has so many friends that are there for her, even to listen to her, cry with her, and anything in between.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Applegate (@christinaapplegate)

The insider added that Applegate is “in rough shape,” but clarified that those close to her “aren’t thinking that this is the end.” She added, “Nobody is planning to be at a funeral. Granted, her disease will take her sooner than anyone would like it to be, but everyone has trust in her medical team and her will to live.”

On April 16, TMZ reported that Applegate had been hospitalized in late March.

“I have no comment on whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are,” her rep told the outlet. “She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast.”

In 2024, Applegate admitted to Robin Roberts during a Good Morning America appearance, “I live kind of in hell.” She added, “I’m not out a lot, so this is a little difficult, just for my system. But of course, the support is wonderful, and I’m really grateful.”