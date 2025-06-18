Before she died at the age of 55 on June 17, Anne Burrell had starred on 27 seasons of Worst Cooks in America. She was on the show beginning with Season 1 in 2010, serving as the mentor for the red team time and time again.

While the blue team mentor rotated over the years, with chefs including Rachael Ray, Bobby Flay, and many more holding it down, Burrell was always a staple. However, when the show returned for Season 28 in January 2025, Burrell was noticeably missing. Instead, Antonia Lofaso and Jeff Mauro cohosted the series.

So, what happened and why did Burrell leave the show? Scroll down for everything we know.

Why did Anne Burrell leave Worst Cooks in America?

While a clear-cut answer for Burrell’s absence has not been given, it appears that she didn’t leave the show by choice. Rather, it seems to have been a decision made by the network.

Burrell broke her silence on her Season 28 absence in January. When a fan asked why she wasn’t on the show, she replied, “Honestly I don’t know. 🤷🏼‍♀️😑❤️.” Someone else commented, “Chef-how come you are not doing Worst Cooks this season. That is your show,” to which Burrell answered, “Uuuuughhh…I know. And I don’t know. 🫤🤷🏼‍♀️❤️.”

Another Instagram user begged Burrell to “come back next season,” and she wrote, “I will SO try.” It has not been confirmed if she filmed another season before her death, and Food Network has never released a statement about why Burrell is no longer part of the beloved competition show.

How many times did Anne Burrell win Worst Cooks in America?

A cook from Burrell’s team won 15 times, which also meant that she had 15 losses over the years.

Burrell appeared on the show more than any other host. Tyler Florence had the second most hosting appearances with seven, followed by Ray and Flay with four each.