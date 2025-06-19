In the wake of Anne Burrell‘s death, Duff Goldman is reflecting on his friendship with his fellow Food Network star.

“I’ve written and re-written this post so many times in the past 24 hours and I just don’t know what to say,” Goldman captioned a photo of himself and Burrell via Instagram on Thursday, June 19. “Anne and I became friends in probably 2006. She was going through some stuff and I had heard that she was feeling it so on a trip to NYC from Baltimore I had made her a cake that said ‘Don’t let the bastards win.’ She never did.”

Noting that the two shared a “complex relationship,” Goldman said he and Burrell once had a “pretty feisty debate about the merits of catfish,” during which “the words ‘trash fish,’ ‘tastes like mud,’ and ‘cake boy’ were used.”

Despite not keeping in close touch over the years, Goldman recalled running into Worst Cooks in America star while watching with his and his wife Johnna Colbry’s now 4-year-old daughter, Josephine, in a lobby while attending a New York City gala “a year or two ago.”

“We were playing with the marble columns and as we rounded one we saw Anne. Now, at this point we hadn’t spoken in years, and I won’t go into what we talked about but I will say that that conversation left my heart lifted and full of light, for it truly seemed to me that Anne really had found a measure of happiness and love,” he wrote. “Life is tough, and we have to be tough to get through it. Anne was as tough as they come, but when you got past the armor there was a depth of compassion and kindness that was absolutely beautiful.”

The Ace of Cakes personality wrapped up his emotional tribute by stating Burrell’s “genuine smile” during her interaction with his daughter “makes this tragedy just a little more bearable.” He said, “Anne, wherever you are I hope they have slow moving rivers because when I get there, we’ll get a couple of rods, a pint of chicken livers, and a sixer and I’ll teach you how to catch and cook the best catfish you ever had. Rest up, chef.”

News broke on Tuesday, June 17, that Burrell died at age 55 after being found unresponsive in her Brooklyn apartment. Though a cause of death has not been confirmed, a 911 call report obtained by People revealed a person from Burrell’s address told emergency services they were concerned they had suffered cardiac arrest.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” Burrell’s family said in a statement on Tuesday. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Goldman is one of many Food Network stars who have taken to social media to pay tribute to Burrell. “Rest in peace, Chef. Your legacy as a champion of food, kindness, and empowerment will continue to inspire,” Robert Irvine wrote via Instagram on Tuesday. “Thank you for every lesson, every challenge, and every glorious moment. You will be deeply missed and never forgotten.”

Michael Symon wrote that Burrell’s “love for teaching & zaniness was unmatched” in an Instagram post of his own, adding, “[I] hope you are in a happy place where socks don’t match, highlighters are plentiful & Rangers hockey is on 24/7.”

The Food Network wrote that it was “saddened” to share news of Burrell’s passing in a statement. “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring,” the network shared via Instagram on Tuesday. “Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”