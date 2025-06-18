A 9-1-1 call report may have revealed more details about the death of Food Network star Anne Burrell.

According to a call provided to People by the New York City Fire Department, a person concerned they were suffering from cardiac arrest called 9-1-1 at 7:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 17, the same day Burrell died at age 55. Though the call did not mention Burrell’s name, the address reportedly matched that of her residence.

Burrell’s official cause of death has not been confirmed. News of the TV personality’s death broke on Tuesday after she was reportedly found unresponsive in her Brooklyn home.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family said in a statement on Tuesday. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Burrell is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, his son, Javier, and her children, Isabella, Amelia, and Nicolas. Additionally, she is survived by her mother, Marlene, her sister, Jane, and her brother, Ben.

Burrell — known for her signature platinum-blonde hair — rose to fame with her Food Network series Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, which premiered in 2008. She continued to appear on several of the network’s biggest shows, including Food Network Star, The Best Thing I Ever Ate, The Kitchen, and Beat Bobby Flay.

She also helped restaurants find the perfect executive chefs through her other solo series, Chef Wanted with Anne Burrell, which debuted in 2012.

Perhaps her most famous Food Network role was as the host of Worst Cooks in America, which premiered in 2010. After she was noticeably absent from Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes Vs. Villains earlier this year, Burrell took to Instagram to share insight on her break from the show.

“Why aren’t you in Worst Cooks? It’s not the same,” one fan wrote in the comments of her January 10 Instagram post. She replied, “Honestly I don’t know. 🤷🏼‍♀️😑❤️.”

Tributes for Burrell have been pouring in from fans and celebs alike in the wake of her death. “Oh Anne-you are so loved and you will be so missed. You were the next generation of light in the culinary Food Network world,” Sandra Lee wrote via Instagram on Tuesday. “We all adore you and will forever remember your quick wit, sassy drive, determined nature, and magical laughter.”

Michael Symon, for his part, shared a sweet pic of himself and Burrell on set together. “A cooks cook who was as competitive as anyone I knew,” he wrote alongside the Instagram snap on Wednesday, June 18. “Your love for teaching & zaniness was unmatched … much love to your family … hope you are in a happy place where socks don’t match, highlighters are plentiful & Rangers hockey is on 24/7.”