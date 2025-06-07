‘The Price Is Right’: Giggling Contestant Gets Gift From Drew Carey After Agonizing Loss

When Brittany Thomas came up to The Price Is Right stage, she couldn’t stop giggling, but her demeanor changed quickly when she agonizingly lost out on a big paycheck. Host Drew Carey gave her a gift that no game show contestant wants to receive.

Thomas’ game on Thursday, June 5, started out great when she won the fifth item up for bid, which was a ProSteel home safe with adjustable shelving. She had the highest bid of $1,202 and won the $1,459 safe.

When Drew Carey told her that she would be playing Check Game, she giggled after seeing her name on the big check on the wall. “Yeah, I know,” the host said.

All she had to do was write a number on the check. That number plus the amount of the game room that she could win had to equal between $8,000 and $9,000. If she got it in between there, she won both the game room and the money.

Thomas looked out to the audience for advice. She eventually settled on $2,500. The prize was valued at $7,422. This made her total $9,922, making her over by $992.

The Price Is Right contestant didn’t win either prize, so model James O’Halloran came over and stamped a big “VOID” on the check.

“No no no!” Thomas pleaded.

O’Halloran and Carey took it off the wall. “What a cool souvenir you just got!” the host said. “You could frame it. Hang it on your wall.”

“I could frame the failure,” Thomas said.

“Yes! I would,” Drew Carey responded. “I would totally save that.”

He reminded her that she won a safe in which she could hide her check. Even after she lost, Thomas continued to laugh and keep a positive attitude.

However, her luck turned around when she spun a 100 on the Showcase Showdown wheel. She got an extra $1,000 from spinning 100 exactly and advanced to the Showcase. She spun again to try and get more money but landed on 55 instead of 15 or 5, which would have given her an additional $10,000.

Thomas bid $32,000 on her Showcase, which consisted of bedroom furniture, a yoga package, and a 2025 Toyota Camry SE. The Showcase was worth $38,333, which was a difference of $6,333. She won since the other contestant was $14,000 under.