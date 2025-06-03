You know who would love Stick, a sentimental sports comedy about second chances and taking big swings of hope and heart? Ted Lasso, that’s who.

And I’m not about to argue.

The fictional soccer coach who hung a “Believe” sign in his locker room would happily endorse this charming, proudly cornball fable about Pryce “Stick” Cahill (the adorably sheepish Owen Wilson), a washed-up pro golfer who’s first seen mourning his lost career, his broken marriage (to Judy Greer, who begs the guy to grow up), and a family tragedy that haunts his every moment. Doesn’t take long before Stick rekindles his passion for the game upon discovering 17-year-old prodigy Santi Wheeler (Peter Dager, a winning discovery) on an Indiana driving range.

Taking the kid under his wing, Pryce embarks on a road trip to hone Santi’s tremendous potential on the amateur circuit, soldiering on even when Santi insists, “No one’s going to tell me how to play my game.” (He’s gifted but reckless, and Pryce warns him, “The way you play is not sustainable.”)

Along for the ride: Santi’s wary yet warm mom, Elena (Mariana Treviño), who’s no pushover and drives a hard bargain on her son’s behalf, and Pryce’s curmudgeonly former caddy, Mitts (the great, gruff Marc Maron), a widower with an RV. They also acquire along the way an ultra-woke free spirit named Zero (Lilli Kay, burdened by a few too many progressive clichés), who bonds with the emotionally vulnerable Santi and helps guide him on his coming-of-age journey.

While many of the more predictable twists and inevitable road bumps merit an eye roll or two—Santi has daddy and trust issues that erupt at the most inconvenient times—there’s no way you won’t root for this ad hoc family. Real-life golf pros and broadcasters (including CBS legend Jim Nantz) sign on for genial cameos, and a gleefully preening Timothy Olyphant steals his scenes as Clark Ross, a smug celebrity ex-golfer who precipitated Pryce’s downfall.

By the series’ improbable but satisfying end, even Clark’s grinning. So, most likely, will you. So would Ted Lasso. Go ahead, believe.

Stick, Series Premiere (three episodes), Wednesday, June 4, Apple TV+