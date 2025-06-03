Roush Review: ‘Stick’ with This Charming Sports Comedy (Ted Lasso Would)

Matt Roush
Comments
Owen Wilson, Judy Greer, and Peter Dager — 'Stick'
Review
Apple TV+

Stick

Matt's Rating: rating: 3.5 stars

Stick

 More

You know who would love Stick, a sentimental sports comedy about second chances and taking big swings of hope and heart? Ted Lasso, that’s who.

And I’m not about to argue.

The fictional soccer coach who hung a “Believe” sign in his locker room would happily endorse this charming, proudly cornball fable about Pryce “Stick” Cahill (the adorably sheepish Owen Wilson), a washed-up pro golfer who’s first seen mourning his lost career, his broken marriage (to Judy Greer, who begs the guy to grow up), and a family tragedy that haunts his every moment. Doesn’t take long before Stick rekindles his passion for the game upon discovering 17-year-old prodigy Santi Wheeler (Peter Dager, a winning discovery) on an Indiana driving range.

Taking the kid under his wing, Pryce embarks on a road trip to hone Santi’s tremendous potential on the amateur circuit, soldiering on even when Santi insists, “No one’s going to tell me how to play my game.” (He’s gifted but reckless, and Pryce warns him, “The way you play is not sustainable.”)

25 Shows to Watch and Stream This Summer
Related

25 Shows to Watch and Stream This Summer

Along for the ride: Santi’s wary yet warm mom, Elena (Mariana Treviño), who’s no pushover and drives a hard bargain on her son’s behalf, and Pryce’s curmudgeonly former caddy, Mitts (the great, gruff Marc Maron), a widower with an RV. They also acquire along the way an ultra-woke free spirit named Zero (Lilli Kay, burdened by a few too many progressive clichés), who bonds with the emotionally vulnerable Santi and helps guide him on his coming-of-age journey.

While many of the more predictable twists and inevitable road bumps merit an eye roll or two—Santi has daddy and trust issues that erupt at the most inconvenient times—there’s no way you won’t root for this ad hoc family. Real-life golf pros and broadcasters (including CBS legend Jim Nantz) sign on for genial cameos, and a gleefully preening Timothy Olyphant steals his scenes as Clark Ross, a smug celebrity ex-golfer who precipitated Pryce’s downfall.

By the series’ improbable but satisfying end, even Clark’s grinning. So, most likely, will you. So would Ted Lasso. Go ahead, believe.

Stick, Series Premiere (three episodes), Wednesday, June 4, Apple TV+

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Teases Big Changes in Season 20 as Mel B. Returns

The show’s judges and host preview the landmark season and reflect on how they’re keeping it fresh. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Stick

Jim Nantz

Lilli Kay

Marc Maron

Mariana Treviño

Owen Wilson

Peter Dager

Timothy Olyphant




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune contestant Karen Binge solving the Bonus Round puzzle on Friday, May, 30, 2025
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Teacher Fails to Win $70,000 on ‘Impossible’ Puzzle
Jase Robertson and Willie Robertson attend the 47th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 6, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee
2
Is Jase Robertson Part of ‘Duck Dynasty: The Revival?’
Mandeep Dhillon as Seraphina Harrigan, Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan, Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan, Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan and Joanne Froggatt as Jan Da Souza in Mobland - episode 9, season 1
3
Is ‘MobLand’ Returning for Season 2? Everything We Know So Far
Jonathan Joss in 'Parks and Rec'
4
Jonathan Joss, ‘Parks and Rec’ & ‘King of the Hill’ Actor, Dies
Jonathan Joss and his husband Tristan Kern de Gonzales
5
Jonathan Joss’ Husband Claims He Was a Victim of a Homophobic Attack