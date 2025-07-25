While Stick Season 1 left viewers wondering whether Owen Wilson‘s Pryce Cahill might attempt a comeback as a pro-golfer, Apple TV+ decided to leave nothing to the imagination as it unveiled the comedy had been renewed for Season 2 the same day the finale episode dropped.

Although there will be a wait for Season 2’s arrival, we already know quite a few details about Stick‘s return already. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know so far, ranging from returning stars to potential plotlines, and beyond. Scroll down for a closer look, and stay tuned for Stick Season 2 details as the episodes take shape at Apple TV+.

When will Stick Season 2 premiere?

Stick Season 2 doesn’t currently have a premiere date at Apple TV+, but we wouldn’t anticipate the show’s return before 2026 at this point in time. Stay tuned for exact premiere date details as Season 2 comes together at the streamer.

Who stars in Stick Season 2?

Apple TV+ has already confirmed that, along with Owen Wilson’s Pryce Cahill, Season 2 of Stick will see the return of Peter Dager‘s Santi, Marc Maron‘s Mitts, Mariana Treviño‘s Elena, and Lilli Kay‘s Zero. We’ll keep our fingers crossed that Judy Greer will also reprise her role as Pryce’s ex-wife, Amber-Linn and Timothy Olyphant makes a comeback as Pryce’s frenemy Clark Ross. Stay tuned for more news on casting in the months ahead.

What will Stick Season 2 be about?

As viewers saw in Stick Season 1, Pryce Cahill is an ex-golf pro who derailed his career prematurely after a traumatic loss. Following the collapse of his marriage, he finds himself in a rut until he sees Sanit Wheeler swing a golf club. The teen’s obvious talent isn’t lost on Pryce, who ultimately mentors the boy. Their up-and-down dynamic finds solid ground by the end of Season 1, but what will happen next?

The final moments of Season 1 feature Santi asking Pryce to show him what he’s got in terms of talent on the course; he even goes so far as to suggest Pryce compete professionally again. Could Season 2 be gearing up for a Pryce-Santi matchup? Only time will tell, but we’re certainly eager to find out.

What has been said about Stick Season 2?

Upon the renewal, series creator Jason Keller said, “I am inspired and humbled by the audience reaction to Stick, and I’m thrilled to be making a second season with this magical cast, led by the incomparable Owen Wilson, and the wonderful creative team at Apple TV+. It’s a joy to be able to continue this story. Most importantly, however, this season two order will provide me with an undeniable excuse to play even more golf. Thank you, Apple TV+.”

Meanwhile, Wilson shared in a statement, “I think we all had a great time making it. It’s really nice to see the show connecting with people and to know that we get a chance to continue the story!”

Who is making Stick Season 2?

As mentioned above, Stick was created by Jason Keller, who serves as executive producer alongside Wilson, Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Rodney Ferrell, Drew Buckley, Lee Eisenberg, Natalie Sandy, Christopher Moynihan, Bill Callahan, Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, and Jaffar Mahmood.

Stay tuned for more on Stick and let us know what you hope to see from Season 2 in the comments section.

Stick, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+