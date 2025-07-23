[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Stick Season 1, Episode 10, “Déjà Vu All Over Again.”]

Stick‘s finale has arrived, and with it, triumph for young golf protégé Santi (Peter Dager), who manages to make a comeback in the Ready Safe Invitational competition after his father, Gary (Mackenzie Astin), shakes his confidence briefly. Mentor Pryce Cahill (Owen Wilson) gets Santi back on track just in time for a sweet victory.

After celebrating the win with Pryce, Elena (Mariana Treviño), Mitts (Marc Maron), and Zero (Lilli Kay), Santi returns home with his head held high and the potential for a bright future in the golf world, but as he putts on the local course with Pryce, he can’t help but want to see what his mentor is capable of. As viewers learned this season, Pryce had left his professional career as a golfer in the wake of losing his young son Jett to cancer.

Could a return to the green in a professional capacity be in the cards? Only time will tell. But if Santi’s exclamation of “Holy s**t,” is any indication, Pryce has real comeback potential himself.

Whether the men will face off against one another is for a second season to reveal, and star Dager is more than eager to see what’s next for the duo. “I think it’d be very interesting to see, especially with their history,” Dager shares of a potential Santi and Pryce competition. “So if they ever ended up playing a tournament and were facing each other, I think that’d be just incredible to see, especially with the audience because they know these two people by now.”

Admittedly, the star says, “Obviously, as Santi, I would want to beat Pryce, so that’s my point on it… But I don’t know if that will happen.”

For now, series creator Jason Keller tells TV Insider, “I have been thinking about a second season, and I’ve been talking with the writers who wrote Season 1. We’ve been in a room thinking about it… I’m not gonna reveal any spoilers, but I would say that people would want to see those guys play golf together in a competition, and maybe we get there in a Season 2.”

Wilson is less specific about the vision he has for Pryce, just sharing, “I have some ideas, too, that I could sort of see, but I’ll be open to what they come up with… I think there’s some good possibilities.”

Perhaps there could be a follow-up to Pryce’s ex-wife, Amber-Linn (Judy Greer), propositioning him, only to be turned down, leaving their relationship dynamic uncertain. “There was something that was pitched to me that I’m not gonna say, but I loved it and I was like, ‘Oh yes!'” Greer teases.

Here’s to hoping we’ll find out what pitch was and what’s next for Pryce and Santi. Let us know what you thought of the Stick finale and what you hope to see next for them in the comments section below.

Stick, Streaming now, Apple TV+