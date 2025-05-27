As ‘Duck Dynasty’ Returns After Phil Robertson’s Death, Willie & Korie Address What’s Next

Duck Dynasty is set to return to our screens just days after the death of family patriarch Phil Robertson at the age of 79.

The eagerly awaited Duck Dynasty: The Revival lands on A&E on June 1. The series was filmed before Phil’s passing and will feature the family addressing his health battles after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

It’s been eight years since the Robertson clan’s reality show was on air with new episodes. The revival catches up with Willie and Korie who are facing up to being empty nesters (although most of their adult children and grandchildren are not far away). Fans will be happy to know they’ll see many familiar faces including beloved staples such as Uncle Si.

The original reality show’s run was a smash, running for 11 seasons and drawing upwards of 11 million viewers. Even before the new show hits the airwaves it has already been greenlit for Season 2. Over the years, the Duck Commander empire has expanded beyond hunting to include merchandise, a museum, podcasts and more. Here Willie and Korie open up about their TV return, parental health struggles, and the future, in an interview that took place before Phil Robertson’s death.

What went into your decision to come back with a new show? Was there any trepidation?

Willie Robertson: The truth is, we weren’t actively looking to return to television. But, when the opportunity came, it just felt like the right timing in our lives to tell this next chapter of our family’s story. Life has changed a lot since the original show ended. Our kids are grown, we have grandkids now, and we’re all walking through exciting new seasons. We all discussed it as a family, prayed about it and all felt a peace about opening our lives again. It definitely wasn’t a decision we made lightly. We’ve experienced it before, so we know that inviting film crews into your homes can come with its challenges, but ultimately, we felt like we still have a story to tell that can not only entertain TV viewers, but hopefully also encourage them by watching a real family do life together. As parents, it was encouraging that they all said yes to doing this again; confirmation that we didn’t ruin them by putting our family on television during their teen years!

Was there any member of the family that needed a little convincing to be part of the show?

Korie Robertson: I can tell you who didn’t need any convincing. That’s Uncle Si! I think he’s been ready since we wrapped the last season. Seriously, it’s so much fun to get to spend time filming with him. He keeps us all laughing! There was one moment where we had a family meeting and I think Willie scared everyone telling them how hard it would be. I got a call from each of the kids after that saying they needed to talk and think about it some more. Willie said that like a good coach he just needed to make sure they were all committed. Doing something like this, you’re all in it together so everyone has to be all in!

What do you think makes this show stand out compared to the original? What did you take from the past experience?

Willie: This show reflects where we are now. A lot has changed in our lives and especially in the lives of our kids. The show is still lighthearted and funny, but we feel like it’s deeper in a lot of ways. Back then, it was raising kids and building a business. This time around, it’s navigating adult children, grandparenting, and running a business that has expanded into a lot of other areas over the past several years. One thing we learned from the original is that people connect most with authenticity. That’s what we hope to share this time around as well.

How would you describe your relationship? What’s the secret to the success of your marriage?

Korie: More than anything, we’d say we’re best friends. For 33 years, we’ve truly enjoyed doing life together. We laugh a lot, we forgive quickly, and we keep our faith at the center. That’s been the key. Our faith keeps us grounded and gives us the grace to keep choosing each other every day. And we’ve learned not to sweat the small stuff.

There’s a nice moment you two share in the kitchen regarding Phil’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. How much will viewers see in regards to how the family is working through this?

Korie: Phil’s diagnosis has been a hard reality for all of the family and for those who have felt like they’re part of our family through the show. You may see glimpses of us processing it as a family, but even in hard times we do it with laughter and a lot of gratitude. We just choose to lean on our faith and on each other, and we hope that choosing to be open with this difficult part of our journey can encourage others walking through similar challenges.

Any new characters you’re excited for viewers to meet?

Willie: The grandkids for sure. They absolutely steal the show. It’s been so fun seeing this next generation grow up, and viewers will get to know them better. There are also lots of new faces around the Duck Commander Warehouse that I think you’re going to come to know and love.

What kind of adventures or trouble are we getting this season? I think I saw a scene where law enforcement may or may not be involved.

Korie: Well, let’s just say life as a Robertson is never boring, especially around Willie! He’s always up to something! He had a bit of a misunderstanding with a last minute pop-up business he had. You’ll have to watch to see how that plays out! But besides Willie’s law run-in, the show has been able to capture lots of our crazy family adventures from pranks at the office to family trying to become more “self-sustainable” by getting chickens, to Bigfoot hunting!

What can you say about each of your respective journeys this season as you manage business, family, and family business?

Korie: For Willie, it’s been about figuring out how to hand off responsibility to the next generation while still protecting the heart of the business that Phil built from the ground up and Willie’s worked so hard to grow to what it is today. For me, it’s balancing being a mom, a grandmother, and a business leader. It feels like my hands are in all of it and that can definitely come with its challenges. We’re both learning to trust God more deeply as we juggle all the pieces of family and business.

What are some of the biggest challenges the family faces this season?

Willie: You mentioned Phil’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis, but also Miss Kay’s health has declined significantly since the time we began filming. We’re thankful that she got to be a part of the early episodes so viewers will get to see her a little bit throughout this season. She just radiates grandmotherly love and makes everyone smile! We also deal with big challenges like infertility, and small life moments like a grandkid learning how to ride a bike. Things every family goes through, and we try to bring you along on our journey and handle it all with humor and heart.

What does it mean for you to see the show renewed for Season 2? Any hopes for that season that we won’t see in the first one?

Korie: It’s really humbling to know that our family experiences have connected with so many people. We never take that for granted. We are just starting to film for Season 2, so who knows what we’ll get into! We plan on doing a little traveling so that will be fun, and I know Willie has plans to bring Jase in to train the boys from Duckboys to Duckmen! Stay tuned!

Duck Dynasty: The Revival premiere, June 1, 9/8c, A&E