Hoda Kotb to Appear on ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Amid Replacement Rumors: Report

Amid rumors that she may be lining up to replace Kelly Clarkson as the host of NBC’s eponymous daytime talk show, Hoda Kotb is now expected to appear as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Page Six reports that the former Today cohost taped an appearance on the daily talk show, which is hosted by Kelly Clarkson, in order to promote her wellness brand.

The news comes amid growing rumors that Clarkson is considering leaving The Kelly Clarkson Show, which now films in New York City, to spend more time with her children back at her home in Montana.

However, the source also reports a source to state Clarkson may be willing to sign a deal for two more years of hosting, with executives for NBC “very pleased” about that because they’re “very fond” of Clarkson. Clarkson has also worked with the network as coach of The Voice.

The Daily Mail recently reported a producer, who was not named on the record, to state that they are “not feeling too stable” because the show host “could bolt at any time.” The source added, “No one likes the uncertainty. This feels like it could collapse any minute.”

Kotb has been at the center of replacement rumors, following her departure from the morning show in January. Kotb had been a co-anchor of Today for many years and left on a high note, with her popularity intact.

Coincidentally, Kotb first revealed her post-Today plans on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January, telling Clarkson, “I am starting a wellness app and company that will involve retreats and a podcast. This is something that when you leave you’ll feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, I feel transformed. I feel different.'”

We’ll have to wait to see whether hosting the daytime talk show after Clarkson is next on the agenda for Kotb.