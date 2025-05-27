Hoda Kotb to Appear on ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Amid Replacement Rumors: Report
Amid rumors that she may be lining up to replace Kelly Clarkson as the host of NBC’s eponymous daytime talk show, Hoda Kotb is now expected to appear as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Page Six reports that the former Today cohost taped an appearance on the daily talk show, which is hosted by Kelly Clarkson, in order to promote her wellness brand.
The news comes amid growing rumors that Clarkson is considering leaving The Kelly Clarkson Show, which now films in New York City, to spend more time with her children back at her home in Montana.
However, the source also reports a source to state Clarkson may be willing to sign a deal for two more years of hosting, with executives for NBC “very pleased” about that because they’re “very fond” of Clarkson. Clarkson has also worked with the network as coach of The Voice.
The Daily Mail recently reported a producer, who was not named on the record, to state that they are “not feeling too stable” because the show host “could bolt at any time.” The source added, “No one likes the uncertainty. This feels like it could collapse any minute.”
Kotb has been at the center of replacement rumors, following her departure from the morning show in January. Kotb had been a co-anchor of Today for many years and left on a high note, with her popularity intact.
Coincidentally, Kotb first revealed her post-Today plans on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January, telling Clarkson, “I am starting a wellness app and company that will involve retreats and a podcast. This is something that when you leave you’ll feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, I feel transformed. I feel different.'”
In February, Kotb also teased a potential collaboration with HGTV and Magnolia superstar Joanna Gaines. “Remember I was talking about repotting—- gotta take first steps. We have something fun cooking! Come along on the great adventure…..Stay tuned I love @joannagaines,” she wrote in an Instagram post. Then, in March, she returned to Today to announce her new book, Jump and Find Joy, which hits shelves in September. About the title of the text, she explained, “Everybody in their life, at one point, stands on the edge of something and says, ‘Should I jump? Should I try? Should I go for it?’ And I felt that way about the Today show, and I was terrified to even think about jumping.”
From TV Guide Magazine
'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Teases Big Changes in Season 20 as Mel B. Returns
The show’s judges and host preview the landmark season and reflect on how they’re keeping it fresh. Read the story now on TV Insider.