Hoda Kotb‘s time on the Today show is coming to an end, but she has big plans for the future as she gears up for what’s next.

While Kotb cited wanting to spend more time with her daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 5, as her reason for leaving the morning show after nearly 20 years, she also admitted there’s a new career path she’s working toward. Kotb has been in journalism for 39 years, but after turning 60 in August 2024, she’s ready for another chapter.

What is Hoda Kotb doing after the Today show?

“I am starting a wellness app and company that will involve retreats and a podcast,” Kotb said on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, January 7. “This is something that when you leave you’ll feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, I feel transformed. I feel different.'”

Kotb added that she “got hooked” on the wellness space a few years ago, which ultimately led her to start looking into how she could help transform it for the better. After hosting a wellness weekend in Austin, Texas, in October 2024, Kotb told Good Housekeeping that she knew “without any doubt at all” that she was making the right career move.

“At the end, when it was all said and done, everybody left with this profound change,” she said. “And I don’t know that I expected that. And it was profound for me too.”

Kotb credited Maria Shriver with helping her learn to start practicing mindfulness. “Before I had done it, I think that my life was lacking so many things, and you don’t really know what you’re missing,” she explained. “Every time I was exhausted, I would try to eat salmon and get on the Peloton again thinking I didn’t have enough nutrition. I didn’t feel right. And then you realize sometimes it’s more than that.”

She also confirmed that she wants her app to be “affordable and accessible” to users. “Most of this stuff, you can do for free,” Kotb continued. “You just need someone to show you how to do it. Let’s make it accessible so you can get whatever you need and have it all in one place. That’s what I’m working toward.”

When is Hoda Kotb launching her wellness app?

There is no confirmed date for the launch of Kotb’s next venture yet, but she teased that it’s likely coming sooner than later. The mom of two told Kelly Clarkson she thinks the project will launch in the spring. “We’re in the building process,” she added.

What is Hoda Kotb’s schedule after leaving Today show?

With a few months to go before Kotb’s wellness venture launches, she has a planned routine in place for her schedule. The 3 a.m. alarm clock is out the window, although Kotb revealed to TODAY.com that she still plans on getting a workout class in before 6 a.m.

Next up will be making a cup of coffee at home and helping Hope and Haley get ready for school. “I will get them breakfast and walk with that cup of coffee to the school,” she explained. Once the girls are settled, Kotb said she plans to take time to work on the wellness company.

“I’m working on a whole bunch of different things, but I’m going to do from 9-11, two hours, work there,” she continued. “Then, for the afternoon, for 11-12 — that period of time — that’s where I want to really take time because you get creative when you have space. When you’re sprinting from place to place, you lose all your creativity. So I want to be able to have room to take walks outside.”

Once work is over, Kotb said she’s excited to pick her girls up from school and have “normal nights” at home.

When is Hoda Kotb’s last episode of Today?

Kotb’s time on Today will come to an end on Friday, January 10. She announced her departure on September 26, 2024, noting that her 60th birthday celebration the month before is what inspired her decision.