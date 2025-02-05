Hoda Kotb Teases New Project With Joanna Gaines After Leaving ‘Today’ Show

Hoda Kotb is cooking something up for her next project after leaving the Today show last month, and whatever it is, it seems HGTV star Joanna Gaines is coming along for the ride.

The former NBC anchor took to Instagram on Wednesday (February 5), where she teased her new project by sharing a slideshow of photos showing her filming something with Gaines. In the images, Kotb and Gaines are in an empty office space; in one image, they’re leaning over a laptop, and in another, they’re posing with a team. Cameras can be seen filming whatever it is the duo is up to.

“Remember I was talking about repotting—- gotta take first steps,” Kotb captioned the intriguing post. “We have something fun cooking! Come along on the great adventure…..Stay tuned I love @joannagaines.”

Kotb didn’t share further details about the project, but she has previously hinted at getting involved in the “wellness space.” After exiting the Today show after 17 years in January, Kotb appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she dropped clues about her potential next project.

“I kind of got hooked in the wellness space, like a couple of years ago,” Kotb shared, per People. “I started doing stuff that I thought seemed woo woo and weird, and then all of a sudden as I was doing it, I was like, ‘Wait, I feel calmer, I feel better.’ ”

She added that she’ll be launching a wellness app and a company, which will involve retreats and a podcast. “We can get together, do things that I love, and when you’re done, it’s not like going to Mexico with your girls, which is fun, but this is something that when you leave, you’ll go like, ‘Oh my gosh. I feel transformed. I feel different,’” Kortb told Clarkson. “So I’m in the building process of that.”

Fans seemed to be excited about Kotb’s new project and jumped into the Instagram comments to share their reactions.

“This is going to be good!!!!!!” wrote one commenter.

“Can’t wait to see whatever you do next…..I know it will be wonderful! Just can’t wait to see you, your beautiful energy & enthusiasm is so missed!” said another.

“Hoda + Joanna?! I can’t wait!!!” another added.

Another wrote, “The suspense is killing me! Miss seeing you in the mornings, but I’m so very happy for you.”

“Looking forward to this collaboration!” said one fan.

“The duo we all love to see!” added another.

Kotb officially said goodbye to the Today show with her emotional final episode on Friday, January 10, where she was joined by her daughters, Haley (8) and Hope (5), for part of the broadcast.

Meanwhile, Gaines rose to fame alongside her husband, Chip Gaines, on HGTV’s Fixer Upper, which aired on the network from 2013 to 2017. The franchise was revived in January 2021 on the Gaines’ own Magnolia Network.

Are you excited for Kotb’s new project? What do you think she is planning? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.