Chelsea DeBoer and Cole DeBoer certainly have their hands full in Season 3 of Down Home Fab. Not only is the couple continuing to run their design business, renovating homes in the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, area, but they’re also in the process of opening up their brick-and-mortar store, all while raising four children.

Somehow, though, they’ve managed to make it work. “We don’t have a set schedule where we’re like, ‘Oh, we do date nights once a week.’ We don’t have that,” Chelsea tells TV Insider. “We probably should, just to keep us in check, but any time we can do anything with the family, we do. Weekends, that’s family time. I do feel like we’re good about it. We do try to sneak in date nights, but a lot of times during the day, because we work together, we’ll go sneak off and have a lunch date. We’re super lucky in that aspect. It’s definitely unorganized chaos around here, but somehow things just get done.”

Cole agrees, adding, “Very unorganized, but we get it done. I’ve learned to not have a schedule, like she said. We just tackle each day as it comes because there’s something new every day. We divide and conquer and block off our weekends. Sometimes we need to connect with our family and make time for that.”

Below, Chelsea and Cole dish on what to expect in Season 3, the latest on their kids, and more.

You have your hands full with your store and design business. Which has been more challenging?

Chelsea DeBoer: That’s a good question. This last year it would have to be the store because we’ve never done that before. I do feel like we’re in a good routine when it comes to the renovations. We’ve got our team members, we’ve got our routine, but opening a storefront location, there’s a lot that goes into it that you don’t even think about.

Cole DeBoer: It’s just something new every day.

Especially when a car crashes into the front window…

Chelsea: Exactly! That wasn’t on my list of possibilities.

We get a little bit of everything on this show, but the main thing is the renovations. How would you say your style has evolved over time?

Chelsea: I definitely feel like I really settled into what I think my personal style is. I think that has just happened over time. I think doing Rock the Block really pushed outside our comfort zone and really honed in what our style is. Having the store, we’re buying things and having to stay on top of trends and what’s in, I think that helped me, as well. I think everything all together just worked in building confidence and really honing in on what our style is. I feel like when we first came onto the scene, it was just trying to figure it out a little bit, but I think it’s really evolved into what I would say is our true sense of design style.

The show touches on your personal life in addition to the professional stuff. What’s the balance between what you share personally and professionally, and is there anything that’s off limits?

Chelsea: Yeah, I feel like I’ve done the route where it was, like, anything and everything personal [on Teen Mom 2]. I never want it to be that again. The network is so good about that. They are never pushing boundaries at all. I love showing happy moments, I love showing milestones. I would never deep-dive into personal business of the kiddos, but I think it’s cool to share milestones and happy things happening within our families because I think other people can relate to that.

Cole: Yeah, for sure. We protect our family and I love this network, being on HGTV. They show lighthearted, successful, fun moments, and that’s truly what our life is. We’re having fun, we’re lighthearted, and just enjoying life. We don’t need drama.

Are any of the kids more hesitant to be on camera?

Chelsea: Our son, he’s just so sweet. He’s so reserved that a lot of times when the camera crew is here, he’ll be like, “I’m gonna go hang out in my room.” He likes to chill and relax, he doesn’t need this big show. But our youngest two girls, when those cameras turn on, they are crazy. They’re bouncing off the walls, they want all the attention.

Cole: It’s whatever they prefer. If they don’t want it, that’s just fine. We’re not forcing anything here.

Chelsea: Aubree, I always leave it up to her. If she’s on her way home, I’m like, “Do you wanna film a scene?” and if she’s not in the mood, because she’s a teenager, ya never know, then she won’t. If she wants to, then she does. I feel like we do have such a good balance and our producers and everyone is so great about it.

You’ve been on reality television more than half your life now. Is this something you see yourself continuing?

Chelsea: I would love to. I don’t really know any different. I was 17 when we first started filming, and I do enjoy it. Especially now being on HGTV, this is just such a positive experience. I enjoy it. I wake up so excited every day to go film. I love the crew and all the people we work with. When you call that work, isn’t that the goal?

Cole: You want to love what you do!

Chelsea: Eventually, one day, I might just disappear off the face of the earth and delete all social media and all that, but I hope that this continues for a very long time.

It is crazy to see Aubree driving. The latest season of Teen Mom has been celebrating the Sweet 16 milestone. Do you keep up with anyone from the show at all?

Chelsea: We don’t, like, keep up, but I watch all of them on social media and I’m always seeing that. Seeing all of the kids being teenagers is just so weird! It’s wild.

What are you most excited for viewers to see this season on Down Home Fab?

Chelsea: This season feels more raw. I wanted it to be more, like, showing a little bit more of the behind the scenes, other than just the renovation. We do get sick kids sometimes and it’s chaos and you have to make it work. I feel like we had to put ourselves out there. We really do want to grow within Sioux Falls, and that means putting ourselves out there and selling ourselves to people. We do a commercial space, that was new to us, too, besides our own [that] we did. Just doing new things. We want to be well-rounded and just keep pushing ourselves.

Cole: We did a lot of different things. A lot of different materials, things we thought we’d never use, but these were all client-driven and we just embraced it and had a lot of fun with it.

Down Home Fab, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, May 27, 8/7c, HGTV