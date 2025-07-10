Did HGTV Just Reveal These 11 Shows Are Safe From Getting Axed?

Amid all the shocking cancelations and postponements at HGTV, the under fire network has revealed a list of 11 shows that are seemingly safe from the axe.

The official HGTV website features a page called “Be On HGTV,” which lists shows currently seeking participants. There are 11 shows currently listed on the page, suggesting those programs will be returning for further seasons.

The list includes a new Property Brothers show based in Los Angeles, California, a new season of Christina on the Coast, a third season of Down Home Fab with Chelsea and Cole DeBoer, another season of My Lottery Dream Home, and House Hunters, which is now casting for four different versions, including House Hunters International.

Casting is also open for three new shows, including a home-renovation series based on America’s favorite vacation towns, another renovation show set in Orange County, California, and a new property-hunting series looking for people who have “purchased or are in the process of purchasing a large acreage, rural, equestrian, ranch-type property.”

Some notable HGTV fan favorites are missing from the list, including Home Town Takeover stars Ben and Erin Napier, Fixer to Fabulous hosts Jenny and Dave Marrs, and Help! I Wrecked My House host Jasmine Roth. However, viewers shouldn’t worry too much, as it’s likely those shows are not currently looking for members of the public to take part.

Since mid-June, HGTV has axed several shows. In a June 22 Instagram post, Keith Bynum revealed Bargain Block had been dropped, describing the last six months as “a pretty wild journey,” saying his life and business “have been put through the ringer at the hands of a giant corporation.”

In the following days, several more HGTV stars announced their shows wouldn’t be returning, including Izzy Battres‘ Izzy Does It, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson‘s Married to Real Estate, Jonathan Knight‘s Farmhouse Fixer, and Alison Victoria‘s Battle on the Beach, which she hosted alongside Taniya Nayak and Ty Pennington.

Fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts on the casting list, with one user writing, “They kept Christina on the Coast and Property Brothers and canceled Bargain Block?????”

“And Detroit still has hundreds of houses for Keith and Evan to fix up and renovate,” said another. “They invested their own money, and sold using their own realtor. All HGTV had to do was show up, film, edit, and air.

No one had to apply to be on the show.”

“Christina on the Coast, Property Brothers AND Down Home Fab returning?! The trifecta of my LEAST favorite HGTV shows,” added another.

“All the cancelled shows ACTUALLY renovated houses, not spend the show about their own “personal Drama”. HGTV is turning into the Soap Opera Channel,” one commenter said.

Another added, “Why??? These are mostly shows they need to cancel!”