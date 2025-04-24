Chelsea DeBoer and Cole DeBoer are officially keeping their run on HGTV going! The two are currently starring on Season 6 of Rock the Block, and their hit show Down Home Fab has been confirmed to return for a third season.

Down Home Fab premiered in January 2023 following Chelsea’s departure from Teen Mom 2 on MTV. The second season aired during spring 2024, and now, Season 3 officially has a premiere date.

Scroll down for everything we know about the next installment of the DeBoers’ show!

When does Down Home Fab Season 3 premiere?

The third season of Down Home Fab will premiere on Tuesday, May 27, at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV. The season will consist of eight hour-long episodes, concluding on July 14.

HGTV confirmed that the series was renewed for Season 3 in July 2024. By early April 2025, fans began getting anxious about the future of the show. Chelsea responded to an Instagram commenter asking when the show was coming back: “We haven’t gotten a premiere date for Down Home Fab yet but hopefully SOON.”

Well, they didn’t have to wait much longer. The official premiere date was announced on April 24.

Where is Down Home Fab filmed?

The show is filmed in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The DeBoers live on a farm in South Dakota with their four children (three whom they share and one from Chelsea’s previous relationship with Adam Lind.)

What is Down Home Fab?

Down Home Fab features “Chelsea and Cole DeBoer [navigating] the most challenging chapter of their lives as they create and build a design business and take on client renovations, all while raising four young children.”

While the focus of the show is their home renovations, the series also gives viewers a glimpse into their personal life. Season 3 will follow the couple as they “grow their construction business, open a home store, and coin a new cowboy contemporary design style.”

Cole works as the “project manager and jack-of-all-trades,” while Chelsea is “the designer,” but they must “rely on each other to balance their busy family life including a newly driving teenager while managing a picturesque Midwestern farm full of animals.”

Down Home Fab, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, May 27, 8/7c, HGTV