How HGTV Stars Are Decorating Their Homes for the 2025 Holiday Season

What To Know HGTV stars showcased their 2025 holiday home decorations on social media, highlighting unique themes and family traditions.

Many stars involved their children in decorating and emphasized personal touches.

Several personalities started decorating early this year to bring extra holiday cheer.

The holidays are the perfect time of the year for HGTV stars to show off their home design skills.

Several of the network’s biggest personalities have taken to social media to showcase their 2025 holiday home decorations, including Erin Napier, Jenny Marrs, Scott McGillivray, and others. Joanna Gaines, for her part, took her Christmas tree to the next level this year.

“Always such a fun day✨,” Gaines captioned a November 24 Instagram video of herself and a group of friends putting together her home’s main Christmas tree. “These sweet friends help me every year because lighting a tree this big is not only an art but also requires a master’s degree in electrical science. 20,000 lights!!”

Joanna opened up about how she and her husband Chip Gaines‘ family are planning to spend the holidays in a November 11 Magnolia Journal blog post, sharing that she was looking forward to a “stripped down” Christmas.

“For me, enough is an essentials-only Christmas. One where I am loved and have the chance to love in return. One where I am warmed by my family and my friends. One that lets me breathe—and deeply,” she wrote. “Instead of requiring the kind of exhale that leaves me breathless, it makes space for the kind of breath that lifts and stirs me awake to the moments I set out to take in.”

Scroll down to see how some of HGTV’s biggest stars have transformed their homes for the holidays.

Joanna Gaines

The Fixer Upper star got started decorating for the holidays with her and Chip’s youngest son, 7-year-old Crew, at the beginning of November. She has shared several looks at her home’s Christmas decorations via social media, including the finished product of her home’s magical main tree.

“Crew and I want to sleep on the couch for the next month or so, she’s magical ✨,” she captioned a November 24 Instagram video of the sparkling tree. Her living room was also complete with a garland-decorated mantle and stockings hung over the fireplace.

Erin & Ben Napier

Erin gave fans a glimpse into her and Ben’s holiday home via Instagram on November 28 by sharing a sweet video of their daughters — Helen, 7, and Mae, 4 — decorating their Christmas tree. “I want to hold on to this forever,” the Home Town star wrote alongside the clip.

Jasmine Roth

The Help! I Wrecked My House host’s daughters — Hazel, 5, and Darla, 1 — served as the inspiration for her home’s 2025 Christmas decorations. “It’s tiiiime! 🎄 I’m so excited to share my pink pony cowgirl Christmas theme 🩷,” Roth captioned a December 3 Instagram video of her festive decor. “With two young girls, I decided to really lean into the bows, the pink, and all the shimmer this year! Oh, and do you see the stockings?! There’s a special story behind those…”

In a follow-up Instagram post, Roth revealed she had handmade her family’s cowboy boot-shaped stockings after finding inspiration on Etsy. “Turns out embroidery and needlepoint is no joke, but creating something we’ll have for Christmas 2025 feels pretty iconic and very DIY-meets-HGTV energy 😉,” she wrote on December 4.

Jenny & Dave Marrs

This year, the Fixer to Fabulous stars broke their rule of waiting until after Thanksgiving to decorate for Christmas after suffering several personal and family losses. “Our family collectively decided that, this year, we need holiday cheer and twinkling lights and stockings and the Hope of Christmas sooner,” Jenny wrote in a November 23 Instagram post. “So, we hauled down the totes and hung the garland and the lights and, as we carefully lifted the sentimental ornaments from their wrapping and reminisced, the tears fell.”

Jenny went on to note that the post’s photos featured pictures of last year’s decorations, but that their house “looks very similar this year.”

Alison Victoria

The Sin City Rehab host shared glimpses of her home’s holiday decorations in Instagram photos from her 2025 Friendsgiving celebration. The November 30 slideshow features snaps of mistletoe hanging in an archway and her Christmas tree decorated head-to-toe in bright, white lights.

Taniya Nayak

The Battle on the Beach alum showed off her festive home decor while sharing tips on how to create “easy and affordable” decorations via Instagram on December 2. Her hacks included using artichokes and pomegranates as table dressing, using a bar cart to serve bagels and coffee, hanging different-colored ornaments to create an ombré Christmas tree, and more.

Scott McGillivray

“Nothing beats this feeling in December🎄,” the Renovation Resort Showdown star captioned an Instagram video of his family working together to decorate their family room, which included a large tree covered in pink and white lights and ornaments.

Page Turner

The Love It or List It star showed off her colorful Christmas tree while trying to trick her boyfriend, Mike Hill, into doing a social media dance challenge via Instagram on November 30. Sticking with traditional Christmas colors, her tree featured silver, gold, red, green, and white ornaments.

Chelsea & Cole DeBoer

The Down Home Fab stars put a Western twist on their holiday decorations by decorating their home with pieces from their company’s (Down Home by DeBoers) “A Cowboy Christmas” collection.