‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest & Vanna White Talk Switching Jobs for One Episode

Would Ryan Seacrest ever turn the letters on Wheel of Fortune while Vanna White stepped up to host? They answered that burning question in a behind-the-scenes question-and-answer series.

After the cohosts sipped on some margaritas for “Change Your Lattitude Week,” where the game show contestants have the chance to win a new home, they took questions from the audience.

“We love you, Ryan, but Vanna are you ever going to host?” one fan asked.

“No,” she said right away and then chuckled.

“I’d be happy to have her do that every once in a while,” Ryan Seacrest admitted. “We’d job swap.”

The next fan asked if they had ever stolen anything from the set and Seacrest said he had. “Which set? I have a lot of shows.” From Wheel of Fortune, he has not taken anything but said he took the original American Idol desk that Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, and Simon Cowell sat at. “It’s in the storage room at my house. I sometimes play American Idol by myself on Sundays.”

In the last clip, Ryan Seacrest showed off what he probably does when he’s by himself playing Idol. He sang into the margarita pitcher behind the small bar on set. The host belted out “(I’ve Had) the Time of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes, famously from the movie Dirty Dancing.

He tried to get Vanna White to join in on the performance by putting the pitcher up to her face, but she backed away and didn’t sing. He looked at her with a pleading face and then continued to sing the chorus in a high-pitched voice.

“Chad, don’t run,” he said to someone on set after his performance.

“Commercial break recap: took some great questions & gave a questionable performance,” Seacrest captioned the Instagram post.

Fans commented about his performance in the comments. “Loved it! The performance tho, ‘that’s a no for me, dawg’,” a fan said referencing the famous line by Randy Jackson on Idol.

“Ok. This is too funny. Ry, you crack us up,” said another.