‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest & Vanna White Talk Switching Jobs for One Episode

Brittany Sims
Comments
Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest taking fan questions on the set of Wheel of Fortune
Wheel of Fortune/YouTube
Brain Games 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzles

Brain Games – ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Word Puzzles

$8.99
Buy Now

Would Ryan Seacrest ever turn the letters on Wheel of Fortune while Vanna White stepped up to host? They answered that burning question in a behind-the-scenes question-and-answer series.

After the cohosts sipped on some margaritas for “Change Your Lattitude Week,” where the game show contestants have the chance to win a new home, they took questions from the audience.

“We love you, Ryan, but Vanna are you ever going to host?” one fan asked.

“No,” she said right away and then chuckled.

“I’d be happy to have her do that every once in a while,” Ryan Seacrest admitted. “We’d job swap.”

The next fan asked if they had ever stolen anything from the set and Seacrest said he had. “Which set? I have a lot of shows.” From Wheel of Fortune, he has not taken anything but said he took the original American Idol desk that Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, and Simon Cowell sat at. “It’s in the storage room at my house. I sometimes play American Idol by myself on Sundays.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

In the last clip, Ryan Seacrest showed off what he probably does when he’s by himself playing Idol. He sang into the margarita pitcher behind the small bar on set. The host belted out “(I’ve Had) the Time of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes, famously from the movie Dirty Dancing.

He tried to get Vanna White to join in on the performance by putting the pitcher up to her face, but she backed away and didn’t sing. He looked at her with a pleading face and then continued to sing the chorus in a high-pitched voice.

“Chad, don’t run,” he said to someone on set after his performance.

“Commercial break recap: took some great questions & gave a questionable performance,” Seacrest captioned the Instagram post.

Vanna White's Nicknames for Ryan Seacrest Revealed
Related

Vanna White's Nicknames for Ryan Seacrest Revealed

Fans commented about his performance in the comments. “Loved it! The performance tho, ‘that’s a no for me, dawg’,” a fan said referencing the famous line by Randy Jackson on Idol.

“Ok. This is too funny. Ry, you crack us up,” said another.

Wheel of Fortune, Weekdays, check local listings

Wheel of Fortune

Ryan Seacrest

Vanna White




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jesse Lee Soffer as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley
1
‘FBI: International’ Series Finale Ends With Major Cliffhanger
2
Did ‘FBI’ Just Kill off [Spoiler]? Jeremy Sisto & Alana De La Garza Break Down Season 7 Finale
Rachel Maddow, Jesse Watters, and Anderson Cooper
3
Fox News Ratings Stunner as MSNBC & CNN Flounder
Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase, Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon, and Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson — 'FBI: Most Wanted' Series Finale
4
‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Boss Reveals How Finale Would’ve Ended If Series Had Been Renewed
Jimmy Kimmel
5
Jimmy Kimmel Reveals New Baby Was Reason for Unexpected Absence From Show