Vanna White’s Nicknames for Ryan Seacrest Revealed

Vanna White revealed her nickname on Wheel of Fortune, and she asked Ryan Seacrest what his was. He shared that he didn’t have one, but White came up with a variety to test out.

On the Wednesday, May 14, episode, the cohosts stood on the set of the game show as they discussed the names. “Earlier during the break, I called Vanna her nickname, ‘V-Dubs’. I said, ‘Come on, V Dubs. We gotta go!’ And that’s not the first time, right?” Seacrest said.

“No, that’s what my boyfriend calls me, ‘V Dubs,'” she revealed. “How about you?” White has been dating John Donaldson, a construction company business owner, since 2012.

“I don’t really have a great nickname, but if anyone wants to choose one for me,” Ryan Seacrest said. The clip, which was posted on Wheel of Fortune‘s Instagram page, cut to Vanna White testing out different nicknames for him.

“You ready, R Sea?” she asked in the first one.

“Yeah. Show time. Let’s do it!” Ryan Seacrest responded.

“Are you ready, Ry Guy?” she asked in the next one.

“Who?” Seacrest asked.

“Are you ready, Ryan-stone cowboy?” White tried out.

Seacrest laughed and then tried out the nickname himself. “Yes, I am. Let’s go.”

“Out of trying them all out, I still like ‘Ryan’ the best, but you never know,” Vanna White said when the video went back to them in the studio.

“Yeah. It’s got to come naturally,” Seacrest replied.

“Something might come to mind,” White said.

“Although Ryan-Stone Cowboy, kind of has…. nah, it doesn’t have a ring to it,” the American Idol host finished.

“We’re still in the market for a nickname for Ryan so drop your suggestions in the comments!! #wheeloffortune #nicknames,” the post was captioned.

Many fans said that Ry-Guy and R-Sea had nice rings to them. One Wheel watcher even suggested Rye Bread.

“Ryman,” another wrote.

“I like Ry-Ry!” said one fan.

“I like the R. Sea nickname. Good fit. I also like Sea Breeze. It has a chill guy good vibes energy,” one last fan said.