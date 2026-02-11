What To Know High Potential‘s Katilin Olson is being compared to Karadec by her real-life husband, Rob Mac.

See how fans are reacting to the praise as they campaign to get the actor on the show.

High Potential‘s will-they-won’t-they vibe between LAPD consultant Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson) and her partner Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) continues to excite fans, especially after the episode, “The Faust and the Furious.”

The excitement only grows because Karadec was seen comforting Morgan amid a panic attack during a moment she believed they might both die. The scene has since been shared on the show’s social media pages, where Olson’s own husband and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia collaborator, Rob Mac (formerly McElhenney), gave her a shout-out.

While the real-life couple aren’t strangers to commenting on posts about one another, it was Mac’s comments on the scene that caught fans’ attention. “I do this once a week irl and @kaitlinolson is my Karadec. 🥹❤️,” Mac commented, hinting that when he’s stressed out or having a panic attack, Olson is the one to calm him down.

The actor also hyped up his wife, adding another comment, “This lady cooks 🔥.”

this is killing me for many reasons pic.twitter.com/3ny9KeIAIs — salma (@buildcasltes) February 10, 2026

“This is killing me for many reasons,” one fan commented on X (formerly known as Twitter), where they shared an image of Mac’s comments.

“The concept of referring to your wife as my karadec……love,” another fan shared.

Another viewer even vouched for a potential guest spot for Mac in the future, as they posted, “the campaign for rob to guest star in high potential starts now.”

Needless to say, fans are swooning over Mac’s real-life context for the Morgan-Karadec dynamic.

While fans wait to see what might unfold between Morgan and Karadec onscreen, we can’t help but wonder if there’s room for this suggested guest role.

Would you like to see Mac enter the High Potential universe to mix things up? Let us know your thoughts surrounding the idea in the comments section below, and stay tuned to see how Season 2 continues to unfold on ABC when it picks back up soon.

High Potential, Season 2, Tuesdays, 9/8c, ABC