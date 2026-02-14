Bill Maher Makes Bold Declaration About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Relationship

What To Know On his show, Bill Maher boldly compared Taylor Swift’s past boyfriends to her fiancé Travis Kelce.

Maher argued that Swift’s relationship journey mirrors broader trends among women.

Swift and Kelce began dating in summer 2023, announced their engagement in August 2025, and recently shared insights into their relationship in Swift’s Disney+ documentary series.

Bill Maher made a bold declaration about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — and he didn’t hold back with his comparison of the pop superstar’s past boyfriends to her soon-to-be husband.

On the Friday, February 13 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night host, 70, reflected on Americans having less sex and the overall state of men in the U.S. That’s when brought up Swift, 36, and her Kansas City Chiefs tight end fiancé, Travis Kelce, also 36.

“Hear me out, I think Taylor Swift epitomizes the journey that a lot of women have been going through,” he pointed out. “Yes, women wanted men to be more sensitive — sensitive, but not some noodle-bodied human turtleneck who wears the same clothes they do.”

He continued, “Taylor Swift went from writing songs about what a d*** this guy was to her, and what a d*** this guy was to her, to what a d*** this guy has. She dated a procession of skinny… gay-adjacent, meek porcelain doll, shy guy, twink-like, tortured poet metrosexuals in America and Europe. But that second she got some old school wood from the Heartland, it was game over.”

After an enthusiastic round of applause from the audience, Maher concluded, “So welcome home, Taylor.”

Swift and Kelce started dating in the summer of 2023 and announced their engagement in August 2025. Before the NFL star, the “So High School” singer dated a string of musicians and actors. They included Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, Joe Alwyn, and Matty Healy.

Recently, Swift shared rare insight into her and Kelce’s relationship in her documentary series Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, which was released on Disney+ in December.

