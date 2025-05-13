‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Name Things They Wish the Show Would Bring Back

“Got back into watching Jeopardy! again, after I got an antenna,” a Reddit user said. “When I saw Liam Starnes playing, I asked myself: ‘Why is he in regular Jeopardy? Wouldn’t he be playing in the College Tournament?’ Then, I looked up that there hasn’t been a college tournament since 2022. Jeopardy! feels really empty now.

“After looking that up, I noticed that a lot of stuff from the show are now missing — The Clue Crew doing clues on location, Kids Week, Teen Tournament, College Championship, Teachers Tournament. I really enjoyed the kids and teens’ specials growing up. It was more fun to watch kids like me playing on a stage that was meant for adults. I also enjoyed watching the teachers and getting to see videos from their students.

“I really enjoyed the new tournament they did with Second Chance, but the show feels really neglected right now. Like the producers want to focus more on the spin-offs, instead of the regular season. I’m aware that they now have a podcast, but I don’t care for podcasts,” they concluded.

The comment about missing the way things used to be sparked a big reaction among Jeopardy! fans.

“I agree that they should bring the College tournament back, but Liam held his own incredibly well and doesn’t need to compete against other students,” another fan replied.

“I agree with OPs sentiment that Jeopardy! feels very bland now, but it’s fine for college tournament-eligible participants to compete in the open version instead,” a fan chimed in.

One fan said they miss the “pallet cleanser tournaments (teachers, etc.)” that were “interspersed throughout the season.” “It kept things fresh,” they said.

Another wanted Rock ‘N Roll Jeopardy! to come back. Rock ‘n Roll Jeopardy! only lasted four seasons and focused on post-1950s popular music trivia rather than focusing on general knowledge. It was hosted by Jeff Probst.

“I’d like to see the return of some of those too. Maybe make the teen tournament a team tournament? Could keep the difficulty more like normal Jeopardy that way,” a Reddit user suggested.

“As I have said- try and do one-off weeks like the show down the hall does. That’ll keep it fresh,” one last fan said. The “show down the hall” they are referring to is Wheel of Fortune. The game show recently had an iHeart Radio Week, and a Disney week, and tend to have at least one per month.