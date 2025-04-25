‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Have Fallen in Love With ‘Baby Shark’ Liam Starnes

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! viewers have a new favorite player in Liam Starnes, and the 20-year-old trivia sensation shows no signs of slowing down after winning his fifth straight game on Thursday (April 24) and securing a spot in the next Tournament of Champions.

Starnes, an undergraduate student from Barrington, Illinois, secured his fifth victory on Thursday, bringing his total earnings so far to $103,002 and guaranteeing a spot in the TOC. But fans had become obsessed with Starnes even before his monumental fifth win due to his impressive trivia knowledge and uncanny resemblance to Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons).

Funnily enough, there was a Big Bang Theory-related question on Thursday’s episode, though Starnes didn’t buzz in. Despite his wide range of knowledge, pop culture appears to be the college student’s weak spot.

The 20-year-old contestant, who some fans have dubbed “Baby Shark” for his deadly gameplay, is thought to be the youngest regular Jeopardy! champion in history (not counting teen/college tournaments). He is even younger than Brad Rutter, who was 22during his five-game streak in 2000, and Mattea Roach, 23 during their 23-game streak in 2022.

Starnes has also surpassed Rutter’s five-day total; Rutter ended his five-day run with $55,102 in winnings, while Starnes has almost doubled that with $103,002. Back in Rutter’s day, there was a five-appearance limit, meaning he had to step down after his fifth win. Starnes, however, will continue to return to the Alex Trebek Stage until he’s defeated.

Even host Ken Jennings, who was in the middle of his own record-breaking run on the show when Starnes was born, has seemed awe-struck by the young champion. He’s also enjoyed having fun with him, like when Starnes correctly answered a Jack Daniels’ question on Thursday’s game, to which Jennings quipped, “Not that you would know!”

Fans can’t get enough of Starnes and have taken to social media to share their reactions to his excellent run on the show.

“I just think he’s a really nice kid I just keep rooting for him!” wrote one fan on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum.

“Doing so well while knowing no pop culture whatsoever is admirable, he’s awesome and I love watching him,” said another.

Another quipped, “I know he is 20, but he looks so young I just imagine his mom combing his hair before each game.”

“I can’t believe he didn’t get the Sheldon Cooper question. He’s his doppelgänger! I’m also rooting for him!” one commenter wrote.

“I would go to war for him,” joked another.

“He’s my favorite Jeopardy contestant ever,” said one user.

A Facebook commenter added, “I’m a Liam Starnes fan! He’s smart and a terrific contestant. He’s in ToC now and I hope he has a long run!”

“Liam is so fun to watch. Rooting for him!!” said one X user.

“The young man has been impressive,” wrote another.

“Go Liam! He is charming..and brilliant!!” another added.

“Liam replaces Ken when Ken retires. You heard it here first,” said another, suggesting Starnes has a future as Jeopardy! host.

What do you think of Starnes’ performance so far? Are you rooting for him? Let us know your thoughts below.