Another popular Jeopardy! contestant has gone from player to employee on the game show. Fans noticed that Buzzy Cohen‘s name was in the credits alongside a new job title.

“Buzzy is a writer now?” a Reddit user posted. “I was catching up on this week’s episodes, and I noticed in the end credits of Tuesday’s (May 6) episode that Buzzy is listed as a writer. I don’t know how long this has been, but I only spotted it just now, and haven’t seen it mentioned anywhere else.”

His name was listed in the credits, alongside Robert McClenaghan, John Duarte, Marcus Brown, and Amy Ozols. However, Cohen’s name hasn’t been added to the Show Writers’ page on the Jeopardy! website.

One fan pointed out that Cohen is a writer for Pop Culture Jeopardy! as well. “I know he was one of the writers for Pop Culture J! but exciting to see his name come up on the regular version of the show! Dream job tbh,” they said. With Pop Culture Jeopardy!‘s future up in the air, Cohen may be trying to stay in the Jeopardy! family any way he can.

“I’m surprised it took this long to put a former Jeopardy! champion into the writers’ pool. You’d think they would ask Sam Buttrey to do the same once in a while. Or Ken [Jennings] for that matter,” another said. Jennings became the host in 2021 after Alex Trebek‘s death in 2020. Buttrey is also a guest host on the Inside Jeopardy! Podcast, so he is still a part of the Jeopardy! family.

“Good for him! He was maybe my second or third favorite host when they were doing the rotating host season. So happy he gets to continue working with the show!” a third added.

One fan did some super sleuthing and found out when Cohen’s name was added as a writer. “Quickly scanning, the writers as of January 1 were: Michael Davies (also the Exec Producer), Billy Wisse, Michelle Loud (both Editorial Producers), Debbie Griffin, Jim Rhine, Robert McClenaghan, Mark Gaberman, John Duarte, Marcus Brown. Curiously, I didn’t look at every episode, but I found a bunch with compressed end credits that doesn’t include writers at all. Seemingly at random. I don’t know why. Could be certain days of the week. I didn’t do a deep analysis. Feb 18, Amy Ozols is added (But Mon Feb 17 there was no writers’ credit). May 6, Buzzy Cohen is added (But Monday May 5, and the end of the prior week there was no writers’ credit).”

“So he may have just been added as a writer to J!, but as others have pointed out, he was a writer on PCJ! and I could imagine the possibility that a category or some he wrote for PCJ! was determined to be better suited for regular J! and brought over, so he had to be credited,” the person continued. “He’s been credited in all the episodes this week that had writers’ credits, but those are all recorded in one taping session. We’ll see if he remains credited in the long term, but most likely he was indeed added as a writer to the main show.”

A few fans noticed that Ozols used to be a writer for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and currently writes for Hollywood Squares.

“How cool!” another said.

“Whoa! Good eye,” commented one fan.

Cohen came into the public eye when he had a nine-game winning streak on Jeopardy! in 2016. He became a fan favorite contestant when he won the 2017 Tournament of Champions. Cohen even hosted the 2021 ToC. He is also a contributor for the Inside Jeopardy! podcast.

It’s not clear when Cohen joined as a writer, what clues he wrote, or if he will write for the game show in the future, but keep an eye on the end credits to see if his name is there.