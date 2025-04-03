Ryan Seacrest Bringing His Love of Music to ‘Wheel of Fortune’ with ‘iHeartRadio Week’

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Ryan Seacrest is combining two of his biggest loves, music and Wheel of Fortune, for a special iHeartRadio Week on the long-running game show.

As announced on Thursday (April 3), Wheel of Fortune is teaming up with iHeartRadio for a tournament-style week of shows airing from April 7 to April 11. These special episodes will give music lovers from across the country the chance to play for incredible vacations to music festivals, concerts, and events complete with VIP experiences.

The three biggest winners from the Monday to Thursday games will come back on Friday to play alongside multi-platinum artists Jason Derulo, Andy Grammer, and JoJo.

“It’s been incredible partnering with the iHeartRadio team, and we are grateful to the talented music artists who lent their talents to this week of shows,” said Bellamie Blackstone, Executive Producer of Wheel of Fortune, in a statement. “Bringing Ryan’s world into our game has been an exciting addition to Wheel of Fortune throughout this season.”

In addition to hosting the singing competition series American Idol since 2002, Seacrest also hosts the radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest on 102.7 KIIS FM, which is owned by iHeartMedia, Inc.

As part of iHeartRadio Week, the Wheel of Fortune cameras will take viewers behind the scenes at some of iHeartRadio’s biggest events of the year, featuring stars such as Flavor Flav, Lady A, Victoria Monét, Meghan Trainor, Keith Urban, and Lainey Wilson.

The bonus content will also show how Promise Anderson, a contestant from Seacrest’s first week of shows, got on at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, a prize she won during her Wheel episode.

Viewers at home will also have an opportunity to win prizes in the “iHeartRadio Giveaway,” including a trip to Nashville, a special VIP experience in New York with Elvis Duran and The Morning Show, and trips to Los Angeles either to spend time with iHeartRadio personality, Mario Lopez, or enjoy a one-of-a-kind live event at the iHeartRadio Theater.

Then, rounding out the week of giveaways, Wheel and iHeartRadio will team up for “Fan Fridays,” where fans can win a trip to Las Vegas to see Janet Jackson in concert. Fans can visit www.wheeloffortune.com for more information.

Wheel of Fortune, Weeknights, Check local listings