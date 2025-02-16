Will There Be a ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ Season 2?

What is… will it be renewed? Pop Culture Jeopardy! is a recently introduced version of the syndicated game show that focuses solely on, you guessed it, pop culture questions ranging from TV to sports to music and more. Jeopardy! has produced many spinoffs, including Tournament of Champions, Masters, Invitational Tournament, Celebrity Jeopardy!, College Tournaments, and more. But, they all focus on everyday trivia. Pop Culture Jeopardy! is solely for the fangirls and boys.

Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost hosts the pop culture edition, which features three teams of three people, who have assistance from experts. Whichever team wins, takes home $300,000. The game show first premiered on December 4, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes drops every Wednesday. Season 1 is expected to have 40 episodes in total.

The next three episodes will air on Wednesday, February 19, for games seven, eight, and nine of the Quarterfinals.

With how popular the Jeopardy! franchise is, the Pop Culture version seems likely to score a Season 2 renewal.

But will it? It is still early in the season. Read on for everything we know about its future.

Has Pop Culture Jeopardy! Been Renewed?

Not yet, but with the popularity of the show, it will most likely be renewed.

Who Could Return For Pop Culture Jeopardy! Season 2?

Colin Jost is most likely to return as the host. New teams will be formed.

When Could Pop Culture Jeopardy! Season 2 Premiere?

With Season 1 premiering in December, Season 2 is likely to follow suit, airing along with the other spinoffs on ABC.

Pop Culture Jeopardy!, Wednesdays, Amazon Prime Video