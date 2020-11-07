'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Dies at 80

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of Jeopardy!, died Sunday, November 8. He was 80.

The trivia game show confirmed Trebek's passing with a statement posted on Twitter Sunday. "Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex," it reads.

Trebek shared his Stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March 2019. "I'm gonna fight this, and I'm gonna keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also," he said. "I plan to beat the low survival-rate statistics for this disease."

Trebek began hosting Jeopardy! in 1984. He won seven Daytime Emmys for doing so, and was honored with the Daytime Emmys' Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. Prior to that, he hosted other game shows including The Wizard of Odds, Double Dare, and High Rollers. His TV guest spots included Orange Is the New Black, The Simpsons, How I Met Your Mother, and Seinfeld. He also released a memoir, The Answer Is…, in July 2020.

Trebek is survived by his wife, Jean Currivan, and their two children, Matthew and Emily.