With all of the tournaments and syndicated versions of the game show, it’s crazy to think that Jeopardy! fans would want ANOTHER version, but that’s exactly what some are calling for.

Reddit users are asking why Jeopardy! Seniors doesn’t air anymore. The tournament aired from 1987 to 1995 before it was canceled in 1996. Jeopardy! Seniors Tournament was a two-week event that featured contestants who were 50 years and older. And some fans think they know whop should host it… fan favorite former champ Sam Buttrey!

It was formatted identically to the Tournament of Champions, the Teen Tournament, and the College Championship, where winners received a guaranteed minimum of $25,000, as well as qualifying for the next Tournament of Champions.

“Bring back the Seniors Tournament!” a Reddit user posted. “I’m sure the producers know that seniors make up a large part of the Jeopardy! audience. Look at the ads they’re running: hearing aids, Medicare plans, and brain supplements… so why not bring back the tournament? Anybody else with me on this?”

While some fans thought it would be fun, others were dead against it.

“Because no show on commercial television goes out of their way to attract an older audience. Their audience is already older, which is why you see the kinds of ads you mention. The goal is to expand the audience to a younger demographic if at all possible,” one fan said. “This is exactly why you see Pop Culture Jeopardy! and Celebrity Jeopardy! instead of a Seniors Tournament.”

Another fan said that they 100 percent want this tournament to come back, but they want former champions to participate in it. Other fans agreed and said that they wanted a Seniors Second Chance and Seniors Masters. They also suggested Sam Buttrey, 63, a 2022 Tournament of Champions finalist, could compete or be the host of the Senior Masters. However, as of 2022, only two of the winners — Ouida Rellstab and David Cuneo— are still alive, according to the Jeopardy! Wiki.

“Yes! that would be fun to watch,” said another.

However, some fans weren’t in favor of it. “Not in favor of any ‘age group’ tournaments. It alienates some of the audience and seniors are able to compete in regular games just fine.” Other age group tournaments include The Teen Tournament and the Jeopardy! National College Championship.”

Would you welcome the return of Jeopardy! Seniors? Let us know your views in the comments below.