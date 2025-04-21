Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa‘s amicable relationship wasn’t just for show on The Flip Off. The exes actually do get along, and they continued to prove it by spending Easter together on Sunday (April 20).

The former couple was joined by their significant others — he’s married to Heather Rae El Moussa, while Haack is dating Christopher Larocca — and children for the blended family event. Haack and El Moussa share two children. He and Heather also have a son, while Haack shares a son with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Haack shared a series of photos and videos from the Easter celebration, which she captioned, “Best spring break I could ever ask for 🤍 Happy Easter.”

The designer has been on a work hiatus since The Flip Off and Christina on the Coast finished airing earlier this year. In a separate Instagram Story, she appeared to hint that she’s planning to take some more time off, as she captioned a photo, “Retirement kinda life. Doesn’t suck.”

In 2024, Haack competed against the El Moussas in a house-flipping competition which was filmed for the inaugural season of The Flip Off. Although she was supposed to be partnered up with her now-estranged husband, Josh Hall, for the competition, the two split just weeks into filming, leaving Haack to fend for herself.

The El Moussas received a greater return on investment for their flip, making them the winners, but Haack is on the record saying that she wants a rematch. She and Heather have also tossed around the idea of teaming up together to take on Tarek if the show gets picked up for another season. So far, Season 2 has not been confirmed by HGTV.

Either way, these two families still seem to be spending plenty of time together. Haack also looks to be getting pretty serious with Larocca, whom she started dating just a few months after Hall’s divorce filing.