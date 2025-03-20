Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Share ‘The Flipping El Moussas’ Surprise Update After Season 2 Finale

The Flipping El Moussas concluded Season 2 on March 13. Or did it? Although the episode was dubbed as the “finale” by the official HGTV Instagram account, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa had an exciting update on Wednesday, March 19.

It turns out that there was one home still in progress for Season 2, and the couple returned to film an episode that’s still going to come out. “I’m in glam. The team is back together,” Heather said in a video on her Instagram Story. “We’re filming for The Flipping El Moussas today. It’s been a while. We have one more episode that’s going to be coming out, you guys. I don’t know when. I’ll announce it soon, as soon as I hear.”

She then took fans behind-the-scenes of the flip. In a second video, she shared, “We’re back filming The Flipping El Moussas to finish off the season for you guys,” confirming that this episode will still technically be part of Season 2 when it airs. She noted in another post that the flip was “taking longer than expected.”

Heather El Moussa gives The Flipping El Moussas update

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Tarek jumped into a fourth video to explain further, telling fans, “It’s one of the very last shoot days for Season 2 of The Flipping El Moussas. This house is a little bit behind because of permit delays, but in about two weeks, this sucker will be done, it will be listed. It is the final house of the season. We’re going to sell it over asking and we’re going to Disneyland.”

Heather then reiterated that she “doesn’t fully know yet” when the actual finale episode will air, but promised, “I will let you know soon.” There has been no update on whether the show will return for a third season, but Tarek will be back on HGTV with Season 4 of his series Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa on April 3.

