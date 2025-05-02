Ah, ah. Not guilty! Carrie Preston‘s Elsbeth Tascioni was arrested in the penultimate episode of Elsbeth Season 2 for harassing a witness. Next week’s Elsbeth finale will see the titular character reunited with many of the people she’s sent to jail throughout the series, and they’re going to perform a musical number inspired by Chicago‘s “Cell Block Tango,” marking the second time Elsbeth has done a Chicago musical number.

“Elsbeth finds herself in prison with some of the same high-class criminals she put away,” the Elsbeth Season 2 finale description says. “When one of them is stabbed to death, Elsbeth sets out to find the killer’s killer, while her colleagues back at the precinct fight to get her released.”

Elsbeth was sent to jail by a bitter judge, played by guest star John Carroll Lynch, in the Thursday, May 1, episode. This judge was close friends with Michael Emerson‘s Judge Milton Crawford. Because of her coincidental presence when Crawford was murdered, and because of one past arrest in Chicago, the judge gave the harshest of possible punishments for Elsbeth’s misdemeanor offense and she was remanded to jail.

Elsbeth delivered their version of the “Hot Honey Rag” from Chicago in Season 1. Get a glimpse of their “Cell Block Tango” tribute in Season 2 below. One person missing from the finale photos: Carra Patterson‘s Kaya Blanke. The Season 2 finale will mark her final episode as an Elsbeth series regular. Find more details on her upcoming switch from series regular to guest star here.

Elsbeth, Season 2 Finale, Thursday, May 8, 9/8c, CBS