New 'FBI' Series 'CIA' Joining CBS Lineup: Eriq La Salle to Direct Premiere

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
CIA

 More

The new FBI offshoot joining the CBS lineup in the 2025-2026 season is going to have someone who knows Dick Wolf shows well behind the camera for its first episode.

CIA was ordered to series on April 22, 2025, with Tom Ellis cast as the CIA lead working alongside an FBI agent. It was originally going to be a planted spinoff on FBI, but ultimately, it is now a universe expansion. Directing and executive producing the first episode is Eriq La Salle, who has been behind the camera for multiple Dick Wolf shows, including Chicago P.D. (on which he was an executive producer), Law & Order, and On Call (on which he also starred and executive produced), according to Deadline.

Read on for everything we know about one of CBS’s new series coming in the 2025-2026 season, including when it will premiere, who’s in the cast, and more.

When is the CIA premiere date?

CBS has yet to announce its premiere dates (or which shows will air in the fall vs. midseason) for the 2025-2026 season.

Who will star in CIA?

So far, the only cast member who has been announced is Tom Ellis.

Joining Dick Wolf as executive producers are showrunner David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman and David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski. The series is from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios.

What is CIA about?

The crime drama is centered on two unlikely partners: a fast-talking, rule-breaking, loose-cannon CIA case officer (Tom Ellis) and a by-the-book, seasoned, and smart FBI agent who believes in the rule of law. When this odd couple gets assigned to work out of CIA’s New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their set of differences may actually be their strength.

Is there a CIA trailer?

Not yet. It’s too early.

Will any FBI characters appear in the new series?

None have been announced as of yet.

What’s the status of the other shows in the FBI universe?

FBI has been renewed for Seasons 8 and 9 (part of a three-year pickup). The spinoffs International and Most Wanted have been canceled and will be ending with their current fourth and sixth seasons, respectively.

CIA, TBD, CBS

CIA




