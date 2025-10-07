Nick Gehlfuss Compares ‘CIA’ & ‘Chicago Med’ Characters: ‘If You Like Will…’

Nick Gehlfuss is back on Chicago Med for more than one episode, starting with the milestone 200th on Wednesday, October 8, but you’ll be able to see him on TV again soon after that. He’s part of the cast of the new CBS drama, CIA, an offshoot of FBI premiering early next year.

CIA follows two unlikely partners: a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer (Tom Ellis) and a by-the-book, seasoned, and smart FBI agent who believes in the rule of the law (Gehlfuss). Operating out of CIA’s New York Station, the two must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil. Their differences may actually be their strength.

When TV Insider spoke with Gehlfuss about his Med return, we also asked about his CIA character, Bill Goodman.

“His name is Bill and not Will. It’s such a hard stretch to go from a Will to a Bill. You have no idea,” Gehlfuss said with a laugh. “He is a by the book FBI agent, so, very much different than Will going by his own rules. And he is teamed up with essentially a Will Halsted of the CIA, played by Tom Ellis. And so it is a wonderful collision of the odd couple in a way. And yeah, please tune into that. If you like Will, you’ll love Bill.”

There are already three other shows in the FBI world — the original plus two spinoffs, Most Wanted and International, both of which were canceled earlier this year. CIA has “a very different style of storytelling, with cases coming from the CIA world as well as the FBI, but [it’s] mostly the relationship between the two main leads,” showrunner and executive producer David Hudgins told us in May.

“The dynamic between these two is what I hope will be the hook of the show. A-stories and ‘crimes of the week’ are always crucial but with CIA, we have this added layer of relationship between our two main ‘odd-couple’ characters,” he continued. “I think people will want to tune in to see what’s going to happen next with these two, because there will be many ups and downs.”

