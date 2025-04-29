Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

The Monday, April 28, episode of American Idol celebrated iconic moments from the show’s history, so it was only fitting that judge Carrie Underwood‘s win was recognized. She won Season 4 in 2005 and got to reunite with five of her fellow top 12 finalists at the live show 20 years later.

Lindsey Cardinale (12th place), Constantine Maroulis (6th place), Mikalah Gordon (11th place), Anthony Fedorov (4th place), and Vonzell Solomon (3rd place) were all in the audience for the iconic Idol moments night. At one point, they joined Underwood behind the judges’ table as host Ryan Seacrest, who was also hosting Idol in 2005, reintroduced them to viewers.

Earlier this season, Underwood got to reunite with Bo Bice, the runner-up on her season, as well.

The country singer also celebrated the 20-year anniversary of her season by wearing the same exact dress she rocked to the May 2005 finale. Yes, the patterned gown still fit, and Underwood rocked it to perfection.

Meanwhile, this season’s top 12 took the stage to perform songs inspired by past Idol performances. Fantasia Barrino was this week’s mentor, which threw things back to Season 3 when she won the show herself. At the end of the night, two artists — Ché and Filo — were eliminated since they received the lowest number of viewer votes.

The competition continues on the Sunday, May 4, episode, when the top 10 will perform songs from iconic women in the music industry. Miranda Lambert will, fittingly, step in as the mentor, and the night will end with two more eliminations amid the reveal of the top 8.

The remaining artists on Season 23 are John Foster, Kolbi Jordan, Gabby Samone, Canaan James Hill, Mattie Pruitt, Slater Nalley, Jamal Roberts, Breanna Nix, Josh King, and Thunderstorm Artis.

American Idol, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC