The remaining American Idol contestants had no time to rest between learning they made the top 12 and having to hit the stage again one day later. During the Monday, April 28, episode, the artists performed songs that represented iconic moments in American Idol history.

Judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie were there to offer feedback, but at this point in the competition, the decisions are solely in America’s hands. Viewers got to vote for their favorites throughout the episode, and the two hopefuls that received the least amount of votes will be eliminated at the end of the night.

Scroll down for a full recap of the performances. Plus, once the episode ends, find out who made the top 10 and who is heading home.

Slater Nalley

The first artist to perform was Slater Nalley. He paid tribute to 2023 American Idol contestant Megan Danielle with a performance of “Angel From Montgomery,” which she sang during Season 22.

“It really is great, the fact that your confidence is coming out. What I love most of all is your stage presence. You’re solid as a rock. That’s really good, man,” Richie said. Underwood noted that she can already imagine what Slater’s first album will sound like. “You have your own lane carved out. Everything that you do is you. Keep it up,” she told him.

Ché

Ché sang “Dancing on My Own,” and hoped to show the judges and America that he could be “a bit more current.” The song choice was inspired by Colin Stough from Season 21.

Underwood praised Che for making the song his own and told him that he had “all the right package.” Bryan added, “Great job. I love that since we saved you, we can tell that you turned the intensity up.”

Thunderstorm Artis

Thunderstorm Artis threw it back to Haley Reinhart’s rendition of “House of the Rising Sun” for his performance.

“You have a vibe that every time you do the right song, it’s always the right song, but you put your vibe on it, man! It’s so great,” Richie pointed out. Underwood said it was “awesome” and called it a “perfect song choice.”

Kolbi Jordan

Kolbi Jordan performed “Over the Rainbow” with inspiration from Katharine McPhee‘s Season 5 performance of the Judy Garland track.

The judges were on their feet long after Kolbi finished. Richie called the performance “divine,” while Underwood said, “I feel like you were in your own world just then. You closed your eyes, you felt everything you were singing, and we felt it because you felt it.” She also praised Kolbi for choosing simple notes amid the bigger ones.

American Idol, Season 23, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC