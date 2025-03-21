Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

It’s been 20 years since Bo Bice competed against Carrie Underwood in the finale of American Idol Season 4. The singer was named runner-up after Underwood received more viewer votes, making her the winner of the show in 2005.

Now, Underwood is back as a judge on Idol, leaving fans curious about what Bice has been up to in the years since they went head-to-head in the singing competition. Scroll down for everything we know about Bice’s life today.

Where is Bo Bice now?

Although Bice hasn’t released an album since 2010, he is continuing to perform and tour as a solo artist. From 2013 to 2018, he performed with the band Blood, Sweat & Tears. They toured across the United States, as well as internationally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bo Bice (@bobiceofficial)

In addition to singing, Bice is also passionate about his acting and art career. In 2023, he starred in a Florida production of Rock of Ages, which lasted from January until March.

“I’m a dad and husband first, and I pretend to be a rock star on the weekends,” Bice previously admitted (more on his family below). He considers himself “semi-retired” now.

What health issues did Bo Bice have?

Bice was struggling with stomach pains for weeks when he was rushed to the hospital in August 2005 amid the American Idol tour. Before a show in Las Vegas, he was hospitalized and had emergency surgery.

“Bo has successfully undergone an emergency medical procedure that was urgently needed to save his life,” a message on his website said. “Bo had a blockage in his intestines that required immediate surgery. After the successful surgery it is critical that Bo rests for a minimum of six weeks. He will be returning to his home soon to do so.”

He eventually returned to the stage but faced a resurgence of health issues that December. The rocker was rehearsing for a performance at the 2005 Radio Music Awards in Vegas at the time. “He didn’t collapse but was rushed to the hospital,” a publicist for his record label said. “Bo is doing fine, and he’s going back to Nashville today for treatment.”

At the beginning of 2006, Bice continued to deal with complications from the previous surgery and was in and out of the hospital 20 times between tour stops. Later that year, he had another surgery.

“Bo is still in the hospital, and he’s stable. He had tests in the morning and after review of said tests it was determined that surgery should be performed immediately,” his publicist shared. “Everyone is hopeful that this surgery will correct the condition, but there is no way to know for certain. He already has changed his diet (and) lifestyle over the last few months.” A complication required Bice to have another surgery the following day.

Is Bo Bice married?

Bice married wife Caroline Fisher in June 2005, just weeks after his journey on American Idol came to an end. The two met while he was working as a guitar store manager and she was waitressing at a cafe that he frequented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bo Bice (@bobiceofficial)

For his wife’s birthday in 2024, Bice wrote a sweet Instagram tribute. “#happy birthday to my Wife Caroline Fisher Bice today. I love you very much and wish you the happiest of birthdays on your special day Angel.” Bice and Fisher live in Georgia with their children.

Does Bo Bice have kids?

Bice and his wife share four children. Their oldest son, Aidan, was born in September 2005, followed by son Caleb in August 2008, and another son, Ean, in 2010. The couple’s youngest child, daughter Merrin, was born in 2012.

The singer often posts tributes to his kids for special occasions. When Merrin turned 12 in April 2024, he gushed, “Today is Caroline and my youngest Merrin’s Birthday!! We love you so much Merrin and wish you the Happiness you deserve on your special day sweetheart. She’s a big 12 year old now and acts like she’s 20, don’t grow up to quick on me Tootie!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bo Bice (@bobiceofficial)

In January 2024, Bice revealed that Aidan is following in his musical footsteps. He plays the tuba and was picked to go to all-state for his school. The teenager also played in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2023.

When Caleb started driving that same month, Bice shared, “Well, that makes number two out on the road now folks. Caleb has been driving now for some time and is getting better and better at it. He is excited to get his license in August so he can cruise without me I’m sure. But for now I love spending the time with him.”

American Idol, Season 23, Sundays, 8/7c, ABC