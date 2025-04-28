Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

It’s been 20 years since Carrie Underwood won Season 4 of American Idol in 2005, but she can still fit into the same exact dress that she wore to perform during the finale back then.

On the Monday, April 28, episode of American Idol, Underwood wore the dress in honor of “iconic Idol moments,” which the episode was dedicated to. Ryan Seacrest was the first to point it out when Underwood stepped on the stage, and Underwood confirmed that it was the same dress from 2005.

Underwood beat Bo Bice to win the show and is now serving as a judge on Season 23 following Katy Perry‘s departure. She threw it back to her own Idol days on the Sunday, April 27, episode, as well, when she performed “Alone” by Heart. It was one of her own most iconic performances from the show.

When Underwood wore the orange dress in 2005, she paired it with curly hair, but her look was even more glamorous 20 years later. This time, she had her hair in loose waves, pulled up into a half ponytail. Her skin was glowing and golden with gold jewelry to accessorize.

During the episode, the remaining top 12 artists paid tribute to past iconic Idol singers with performances that were inspired by songs they sang on the show. Viewers had the chance to vote all episode long, with two hopefuls being eliminated at the end of the episode, leaving just the top 10 left.

The decisions are out of the judges hands at this point, but Underwood and her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, got to enjoy the performances and give their feedback. The show continues with the top 10 artists performing on Sunday, May 4.

What did you think of Carrie Underwood rewearing her American Idol finale dress? Did she still pull it off?

