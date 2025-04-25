The NCIS franchise’s expansion internationally has been a hit! The first version to take the universe outside of the United States has slotted right into CBS‘ primetime alongside the other shows.

NCIS: Sydney sees the franchise’s agency teaming up with the Australian Federal Police (AFP) with rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific. Together, the members of this multinational Taskforce keep naval cries in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. With the Season 2 finale on Friday, April 25, below, we’ve gathered everything we know about Season 3, from a potential premiere date window to the cast and more.

Has NCIS: Sydney been renewed for Season 3?

The NCIS spinoff was one of nine renewals CBS handed out in February 2025.

“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement at the time. “These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season.”

When will NCIS: Sydney Season 3 premiere?

CBS has not yet announced a Season 3 premiere date. The episode number (the first season had eight, the second 10) will also likely determine that — whether it airs in the fall or midseason again. Season 1 premiered in November 2023, while Season 2 kicked off in February 2025, filling the open slot on Fridays (and part of the schedule shuffle) following the end of Blue Bloods.

Who’s in the NCIS: Sydney Season 3 cast?

Barring any shocks in the Season 2 finale or between seasons, the cast should remain the same: Olivia Swann (as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey), Todd Lasance (as AFP Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey), Sean Sagar (as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson), Tuuli Narkle (as AFP Constable Evie Cooper), Mavournee Hazel (as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson), and William McInnes (as AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose).

When’s the NCIS: Sydney Season 2 finale?

The current season wraps up on Friday, April 25, at 8/7c. In “Sting in the Tail,” the team races to find a missing stinger missile on the eve of a World War II commemoration ceremony.

“Season 2 ends with the reveal of who has been pulling the strings all along and it’s pretty shocking and it’s pretty personal, and it kind of threatens to tear the fabric of the team apart at its core,” executive producer Morgan O’Neill told TV Insider. “How that sets up for Season 3, God, who knows. But I would say that it’s not some external force that drops into the show. It definitely has a personal quality to it, and it affects our team in a really personal way.”

Is there an NCIS: Sydney Season 3 trailer?

Not yet! It’s too early.

Which other NCIS shows are airing in 2025-2026 season?

The mothership, NCIS, and the prequel, NCIS: Origins, were both renewed (for Seasons 23 and 2, respectively) at the same time as Sydney. And the new spinoff starring Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo in their NCIS roles, Tony & Ziva, will be coming this fall to Paramount+.