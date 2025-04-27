The world of NCIS expanded in the 2024-2025 season to include a prequel about the mothership’s former boss, Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell, with Mark Harmon serving in the roles of narrator and executive producer), as he starts at NIS.

It’s 1991, and his boss is none other than legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid), offering a look at moments heard about or just briefly seen before. NCIS: Origins has joined the original in making for a strong two hours on Monday, but will the prequel return for more? Ahead of the Monday, April 28, Season 1 finale, read on for everything we know about the show’s future.

Is NCIS: Origins renewed for Season 2?

Yes! It was one of nine shows renewed by CBS in February 2025.

“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, at the time. “These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season.”

When will NCIS: Origins Season 2 premiere?

It seems likely that it will be part of CBS’ fall 2025 lineup, which would mean a late September or early October premiere.

Who’s in the NCIS: Origins Season 2 cast?

The Season 1 cast consists of Austin Stowell (as Leroy Jethro Gibbs), Mariel Molino (as Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (as Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (as Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (as Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (as Bernard “Randy” Randolf). We’d expect them all to return for Season 2, barring any shocking moments in the upcoming finale. After all, a staple of the NCIS franchise has been the team remaining the same for multiple seasons.

When’s the NCIS: Origins Season 1 finale?

The NCIS: Origins Season 1 finale, titled “Cecilia,” airs on Monday, April 28, at 10/9c. In it, CBS teases, “When the murder of Pedro Hernandez is unearthed, Gibbs faces a reckoning. But when he needs his team most, the loyalty of one is brought into question.”

The title is Lala’s full name. “This is the first episode that has Lala standing up for herself. There’s a big moment between Franks and Lala, where Lala finally sees the value in herself. She goes into crazy overdrive trying to figure out how to make sure that Gibbs is not arrested,” Molino told TV Insider. “She’s also incredibly protective of Randy. Gibbs and Franks sometimes make decisions and don’t think of how it will affect everybody. Every relationship is tested. You see the strain.”

She also promised, “The viewer will find out something so integral to who Gibbs becomes — that future Gibbs, who we saw and loved on NCIS — that even he does not know. Lala does something in the finale that he doesn’t know she did. It is the reason that Gibbs becomes who he becomes years later. It’s a question that is brought up in later seasons of NCIS that Gibbs himself doesn’t know the answer to.”

Furthermore, there’s a “huge” cliffhanger, Mariel Molino warned. “There’s a big question about Lala that will change everything and everyone and the team.”

Is there an NCIS: Origins Season 2 trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer yet. It’s too early.

Which other NCIS shows are airing in 2025-2026 season?

NCIS and NCIS: Sydney were renewed for Seasons 23 and 3, respectively, at the same time as Origins. The newest series in the franchise, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, which will be released on the streaming service Paramount+, is set to premiere in fall 2025 as well.