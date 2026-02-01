One of TV’s most popular franchises is going to continue to be a hit for CBS.

CBS already has 16 shows set for its 2026-2027 season, and among them are the NCIS shows. This year, the three — NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney — air back-to-back-to-back on Tuesday nights.

Read on for everything we know so far about an NCIS: Sydney Season 4, from the cast to a premiere date and more.

Is NCIS: Sydney renewed for Season 4?

Yes, it was one of 10 series that CBS renewed in January for the 2026-2027 season.

When will NCIS: Sydney Season 4 premiere?

It’s too soon to know. That won’t be announced until after Season 3 finishes airing. So far, we just know it will be part of the 2026-2027 season. However, given the success of the three NCIS shows on Tuesdays, we could see CBS keeping that going next year, assuming all three shows, including NCIS: Sydney, premiere in the fall. And if that’s the case, we’d put the Season 4 premiere date some time in late September or early October.

Who’s in the NCIS: Sydney Season 4 cast?

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 stars Olivia Swann (as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey), Todd Lasance (as AFP Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey), Sean Sagar (as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson), Tuuli Narkle (as AFP Constable Evie Cooper), Mavournee Hazel (as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson), and William McInnes (as AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose). We’ll have to wait and see if everyone returns for Season 4, but we expect they will.

What’s NCIS: Sydney about?

This international spinoff sees U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) as part of a multinational task force to keep naval crimes in check in Sydney.

What are the statuses of the other NCIS shows?

The mothership NCIS and the prequel NCIS: Origins have both been renewed for their 24th and third seasons, respectively. NCIS: Tony & Ziva, following Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo‘s characters, sadly only lasted one season (read what would have happened next here).