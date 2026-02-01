‘NCIS: Sydney’ Renewed for Season 4

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Todd Lasance as AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim 'JD' Dempsey, Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey, Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper and William McInnes as Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose — 'NCIS: Sydney' Season 3 Episode 9 'South of Nowhere'
Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

One of TV’s most popular franchises is going to continue to be a hit for CBS.

CBS already has 16 shows set for its 2026-2027 season, and among them are the NCIS shows. This year, the three — NCISNCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney — air back-to-back-to-back on Tuesday nights.

Read on for everything we know so far about an NCIS: Sydney Season 4, from the cast to a premiere date and more.

Is NCIS: Sydney renewed for Season 4?

Yes, it was one of 10 series that CBS renewed in January for the 2026-2027 season.

When will NCIS: Sydney Season 4 premiere?

It’s too soon to know. That won’t be announced until after Season 3 finishes airing. So far, we just know it will be part of the 2026-2027 season. However, given the success of the three NCIS shows on Tuesdays, we could see CBS keeping that going next year, assuming all three shows, including NCIS: Sydney, premiere in the fall. And if that’s the case, we’d put the Season 4 premiere date some time in late September or early October.

Who’s in the NCIS: Sydney Season 4 cast?

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 stars Olivia Swann (as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey), Todd Lasance (as AFP Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey), Sean Sagar (as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson), Tuuli Narkle (as AFP Constable Evie Cooper), Mavournee Hazel (as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson), and William McInnes (as AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose). We’ll have to wait and see if everyone returns for Season 4, but we expect they will.

7 'NCIS' Shows, Ranked: 'Los Angeles,' 'Origins,' More
Related

7 'NCIS' Shows, Ranked: 'Los Angeles,' 'Origins,' More

What’s NCIS: Sydney about?

This international spinoff sees U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) as part of a multinational task force to keep naval crimes in check in Sydney.

What are the statuses of the other NCIS shows?

The mothership NCIS and the prequel NCIS: Origins have both been renewed for their 24th and third seasons, respectively. NCIS: Tony & Ziva, following Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo‘s characters, sadly only lasted one season (read what would have happened next here).

NCIS: Sydney key art
Olivia Swann

Olivia Swann

Todd Lasance

Todd Lasance

Sean Sagar

Sean Sagar

Tuuli Narkle

Tuuli Narkle

Mavournee Hazel

Mavournee Hazel

William McInnes

William McInnes

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Paramount+

Series

2023–

TV14

Crime drama

Action

Adventure

Mystery

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More NCIS: Sydney ›

NCIS: Sydney

Mavournee Hazel

Olivia Swann

Sean Sagar

Todd Lasance

Tuuli Narkle

William McInnes




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Bill Maher, Don Lemon
1
Bill Maher Issues Bold Message About Don Lemon’s Arrest
Demond Wilson of 'Sanford and Son'
2
Demond Wilson Dead: ‘Sanford and Son’ Actor Was 79
CNN's Veronica Miracle reporting from anti-ICE protest in Los Angeles, California, on January 30, 2026
3
CNN’s Veronica Miracle Hit With Pepper-Spray Bullet on Live TV (VIDEO)
Olympic medals displayed at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games: Medals Unveiling at Palazzo Balbi on July 15, 2025, in Venice, Italy
4
2026 Winter Olympics Bring Big Changes: New Events, Theme & More Explained
Olivia Cooke as Alicent in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Episode 7
5
‘House of the Dragon’ Ending With Season 4