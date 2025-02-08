Will There Be a ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 6?

Never Miss An Alert from The 126 For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

Ahead of its fifth season airing on Fox, the network announced that 9-1-1: Lone Star would be ending. The final episodes certainly wrapped up stories and went out with a bang (asteroid and potential nuclear meltdown).

But these days, shows have come back from cancellation, whether on their original network or saved by another or streaming service. So what are the chances of that happening for Lone Star? What’s the latest we know about its future? Read on for everything that has been said.

Will 9-1-1: Lone Star return for Season 6?

As of now, no. The fifth season, which wrapped on Monday, February 3, was its last. A Season 6 has not been picked up anywhere.

Could 9-1-1: Lone Star be revived?

It’s always possible, but it’s not looking likely. “Oh, my heart says, ‘Please, God, yes, please, please, please.’ And my brain says, ‘Probably not,'” co-showrunner Rashad Raisani told TV Insider in January. “I would love it, but when a show is still doing well and is regularly number one on Hulu after it airs and it doesn’t seem to matter, whatever these hard prices are and whatever these corporate decisions are, it just seems difficult. That’s my impression. I hope I’m wrong.”

How did 9-1-1: Lone Star end?

The 126 was able to stop a nuclear reactor from melting down and save Austin. It did briefly look like Owen (Rob Lowe) may have died from the injuries he sustained in the process, but a five-month time jump revealed he had moved to New York to take the chief job previously offered to him. Judd (Jim Parrack) became captain of the 126.

Meanwhile, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) became a stay-at-home dad to his half-brother, whom he and Carlos (Rafael Silva) adopted. Tommy (Gina Torres) finally got good news after her cancer diagnosis earlier in the season: She was in remission! Plus, it was revealed that Marjan (Natacha Karam) was pregnant, and Mateo (Julian Works) had his citizenship fast-tracked due to his service as a firefighter.

What would have happened in 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 6?

Raisani did tell us that the producers had plans if the show had returned for a Season 6, including seeing Judd as captain. That doesn’t mean that we wouldn’t have seen Owen at all. “We may have made him step out of Austin later than he did, so we would still have had Owen as our captain for a big chunk of Season 6 before we sent him to New York,” the EP shared.

“I would’ve loved to have seen Carlos continue to be a Texas Ranger in a more leadership position. I would’ve loved to have played T.K. struggling with being a stay-at-home dad, but finding the love in it and maybe finding a way to continue to help people in some capacity. I would’ve loved to have seen Tommy maybe rise into being an even higher position in the Austin Fire Department as a chief medical officer and allow Nancy [Brianna Baker] to take the role that she had. I would’ve loved to have seen Marjan be a pregnant firefighter and see where that would go and what those challenges would look like,” Raisani continued.

We also would’ve seen more of Paul (Brian Michael Smith) with Jax (Miles McKenna), whom he’d brought to the firehouse in the final two episodes. “Jax was going to become the new probie of the firehouse and we were going to continue that mentorship from Paul,” revealed the EP.

Could any of the Lone Star characters show up on 9-1-1 or the potential spinoff?

There was one major crossover in Season 2 of Lone Star with the original series, and Raisani detailed ideas about others that never came to fruition. But the mothership is still airing, now in its eighth season (second on ABC), and there’s talk of another spinoff possibly coming. Could we see any of the Lone Star characters on either of those?

“I don’t see why not,” Raisani told us. “I would love it.”