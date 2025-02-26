There are only two episodes left in Doc Season 1, but fortunately, there’s already good news about its future.

The medical drama will return for a second season, and there’s going to be a major change from its first. Read on for everything we know so far about Doc Season 2, from a premiere date to an episode count to the cast, and more.

When was Doc renewed for Season 2?

Fox renewed the medical drama for a second season on Wednesday, February 26. (The renewal comes with just two episodes left in the first season.) The network noted that it was its most-watched debut in over five years, with 16 million tuning in to the premiere across platforms to-date (including encores, viewing through February 19).

“We are thrilled that audiences have embraced Season One of Doc,” Michael Thorn, President, FOX Television Network, said in a statement. “Barbie [Kligman] and Hank [Steinberg] have done an outstanding job bringing one of the most emotionally powerful series on television to life. Renewing for a second season was an easy decision, thanks to this incredible team, our partners at Sony, and an exceptional cast, led by the talented Molly Parker.”

Added Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios, “We’re ecstatic Doc has been picked up for a second season – a testament to the exceptional writing, captivating performances from our talented cast, and the incredible reception from audiences. We’re so grateful to our partners at FOX for their unwavering support as we continue making more episodes of this show!”

How many episodes will be in Doc Season 2?

While Season 1 consists of 10 episodes, that count is being upped, with 22 coming for Season 2.

When is the Doc Season 1 finale?

The Doc Season 1 finale will air on Tuesday, March 18.

When will Doc Season 2 premiere?

That has yet to be announced, but with a 22-episode season, it will likely premiere as part of Fox’s fall slate for the 2025-2026 season, so in September or October.

Who’s in the Doc Season 2 cast?

Doc stars Molly Parker, Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker, and Anya Banerjee. Scott Wolf and Patrick Walker recur. We’ll have to see if all return for Season 2.

What will happen in Doc Season 2?

We’ll have to wait to see how Season 1 ends to see which threads will carry over. Doc, inspired by a true story and based on the globally acclaimed Italian series Doc — Nelle tue mani, follows the story of Dr. Amy Larsen (Parker), the hard-charging, brilliant ex-Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital and her colleagues, loved ones and rivals who must navigate a new reality when she returns to work after a brain injury erases the past eight years of her life.