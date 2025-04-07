8 TV Shows That Could Be Entering Their Final Seasons

Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker and Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating in 'All American,' Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in 'Grey's Anatomy,' and Joe Manganiello in 'Deal or No Deal Island'
We’re still waiting to hear some broadcast TV shows’ fates, but we have a feeling the shows below might have just one more season in them. They’re not all the lowest-rated shows on their networks, but they’re not getting the kind of numbers that guarantee continued renewals.

After consulting crystal balls, tea leaves, tarot cards, and the ratings data at TV Series Finale, we’ve decided that the following shows are at risk of cancellation next year.

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in 'Grey's Anatomy'
Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy currently ranks last among ABC’s scripted shows in both 18-to-49 demo ratings and total viewers. The medical drama’s recent renewal indicates it’s doing well in streaming, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the 22nd season were the last.

Elizabeth Banks of 'Press Your Luck'
Press Your Luck

This game show revival does seem to be pressing its luck with network execs. Both its 18-to-49 demo rating and its total viewership are down more than 40% year over year, dipping to a 0.18 rating and 1.57 million viewers. It might get a Season 7, but we expect it to get the ol’ “whammy” from ABC sooner or later.

Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 'NCIS: Origins'
NCIS: Origins

NCIS’s prequel spinoff, already renewed for Season 2, ranks near the bottom of CBS’s total viewership ranking, with its 3.90-million-viewer average coming in below NCIS: Sydney (4.26 million) and far below the flagship show (5.30 million). Seems like fans just aren’t rushing to see Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ backstory.

Jason Fox and Kayla Nicole in 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

Maybe finding success on broadcast TV is the world’s toughest test. Of Fox’s bottom three shows, we’re expecting Farmer Wants a Wife (1.52 million viewers on average) and Crime Scene Kitchen (1.13 million) to get the axe this year, and Special Forces (1.54 million) to eke out a fourth-season renewal.

John Larroquette as Dan Fielding and Wendie Malick as Julianne in 'Night Court'
Night Court

This revival, awaiting a decision on Season 4, used to be NBC’s top primetime comedy, but it’s courting fewer viewers than it used to. Night Court’s current 18-to-49 rating (0.23) and total viewership (2 million) are down more than 30% from last year, so we think the gavel will come down next year.

Joe Manganiello in 'Deal or No Deal Island'
Deal or No Deal Island

Can a show currently ranked last in total viewers among NBC’s unscripted shows — with a tally of 2.13 million — really afford to be giving away nearly $6 million in what the network has called the biggest prize in primetime history? As we wait to hear whether Season 3 is a go, we suspect DONDI might soon be done.

Stephen Amell as Ted Black in 'Suits LA'
Suits LA

Suits LA is doing better than fellow NBC newbie Grosse Point Garden Society, but it doesn’t seem to be living up to its predecessor’s success. Its demo rating (0.18) is half that of NBC’s top show (Chicago Med’s 4.0), and its total viewership (1.65 million) is a third that of the leader (Chicago Med’s 5.91 million).

Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker and Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating in 'All American'
All American

Now that Superman & Lois is canceled, All American is The CW’s sole remaining drama that’s not an international co-production — and the last holdover from before the network’s Nexstar acquisition. TV shows get costlier as they age, and the days seem numbered for this one, which is awaiting a Season 8 decision.

