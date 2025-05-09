Another medical show will be joining Doc on Fox for the 2025-2026 season.

The network has ordered Best Medicine, based on the global hit Doc Martin, to series. Josh Charles is set to star as the lead doctor. Unlike Doc, a one-hour drama — and Fox’s previous medical hit The Resident — this is a one-hour comedy.

Read on for everything we know about this new series, from the cast to a premiere date and more.

Who stars in Best Medicine?

Josh Charles plays the leading role, Dr. Martin Best. He’s the only cast member who has been announced thus far.

The series comes from executive producers Ben Silverman, Rodney Ferrell, Liz Tuccillo, Mark Crowdy, and Philippa Braithwaite. Crowdy and Braithwaite worked on Doc Martin, which ran 10 seasons and one TV movie. It premiered in 2004, and the final episode aired in 2022.

What is Best Medicine about?

The new series is based on the critically acclaimed and beloved global hit Doc Martin. Best Medicine follows Martin Best, a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin’s blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, and he quickly alienates the town, even though he’s all they’ve got. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he’s really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged right smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds and fantasies. What the locals don’t know is that Martin’s terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

“The story of Doc Martin has resonated worldwide with its humanity, originality, and humor, and with Best Medicine coming to Fox, that eccentricity gets a smalltown America spin, complete with idyllic charm and absurdity,” said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network, in a statement. “Liz, Mark, Philippa, Ben, and Rodney have done a terrific job adapting this signature character for the Fox audience, especially in casting the terrifically talented Josh Charles as our lead.”

Propagate Content’s Ben Silverman added, “The entire Propagate team is thrilled to be working with Fox Entertainment on this extraordinary adaptation by Liz Tuccillo of the global hit Doc Martin. Josh Charles is the perfect lead for this brilliantly character-driven comedic procedural. Best Medicine is a world we’ll all want to be part of.”

When will Best Medicine premiere?

An exact premiere date has yet to be announced, but it will be part of Fox’s 2025-2026 season.