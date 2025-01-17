For those Murder in a Small Town fans who’ve been waiting for another television trip to Gibsons, you’re in luck. Fox has officially renewed its newest detective procedural for a second season.

Though it’s still quite early in the development of the second season, we already have some clues about what we’ll find when the show returns to our screens, so here’s a look at everything we know so far.

When will Murder in a Small Town Season 2 premiere?

The network has not yet announced a premiere date for the next season, but we’ll update this post as soon as it’s available.

Who will star in Murder in a Small Town Season 2?

Nothing is official, but it’s safe to expect that we’ll see the return of the show’s leads, Rossif Sutherland as Karl Alberg and Kristin Kreuk as Cassandra Lee.

Fans can also likely expect the return of Dakota Guppy as Holly, Karl’s daughter, as executive producer Jeff Wachtel teased to TV Insider that there’s a specific upcoming arc they plan to introduce with her: “Second season, we’re gonna have the opportunity to go deeper. The situation with Karl’s mom and his dad, Holly starts to ask, ‘Well, what’s up with Dad?’ quite early. They’re at an auction … and one of mom’s paintings [is for sale],” he said.

Wachtel also revealed there are plans to delve deeper into the supporting characters, like Sid (Aaron Douglas), Isabella (Savonna Spracklin), and Edwina (Mya Lowe). No doubt, there’ll also be another series of esteemed guest stars as part of the cases of the day, like we saw in Season 1.

What else will happen in Season 2?

While Gibsons will still be the eponymous town of the show, expect the horizons to broaden just a bit in Season 2, as Wachtel teased, “Alberg’s purview will expand. It’s natural. He’s very competent and ought to get more responsibility. In the next season, he has a much broader purview, but there’s new staff, there are new people and other ambitions that come up.”

He also previewed a “season-long mystery” that will be in play throughout the next season that “will involve more than one killing” and will feature Cassandra tracking the common threads of the crimes. “There is going to be a little bit of a, ‘Wait, this one and this one, which are unsolved over the last 10 years, kind of tie together,’ and it’s a bit of a surprise who the baddie is,” Wachtel said.

Fans can also expect to see some new types of tension between Karl and Cassandra following their makeup kiss in the Season 1 finale. “They definitely get deeper and more committed. She’s running for councilwoman,” he said. “If she were to win that election, that might put her professionally at odds with her boyfriend. We’re going to introduce a new character who’s a bit of an antagonist, who’s a mayor in the town, who’s a bit of a stir-upper of things… So they’re both highly opinionated people and very committed to their vision of betterment of the world, which is going to bring them up against each other. But most of the issues I think that we’re going to be looking at in Season 2 are not, ‘Do I love you?’ issues, but more, ‘This is how I see the world.'”

Murder in a Small Town, Season 2 premiere, TBD, Fox