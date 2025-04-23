‘Alaskan Bush People’: Bear & Raiven Brown Split 8 Months After Welcoming Third Child

Alaskan Bush People stars Bear and Raiven Brown have called it quits after three years of marriage, with Bear referring to the separation as a “mutual decision.”

Bear and Raiven made the announcement in separate Instagram posts on Monday (April 21), both explaining they will remain friends and co-parent together. The pair share three sons, River (5), Cove (2), and Everest, who they welcomed last August.

“Raiven and I have decided to separate, we are still good friends and will be co-parenting together, it’s something we have been discussing for awhile, and we feel it is the best thing to do for us, and our children,” Bear wrote in his post.

He continued, “There are no hard feelings between us, and we will always have love for each other! This is a mutual discussion [sic], so please be respectful to Raiven and don’t be hateful. God bless Thank you everyone for all your support throughout the years!”

Raiven shared similar sentiments in her post, explaining, “After years of trying we have decided that it’s better to co parent and find happiness. We are friends and we have love for one another. But unfortunately it’s just not been a possible outcome to work things out with one another.”

She added, “We will co parent well and both parents will be very actively involved! No anger is behind the decision it’s just something we have been discussing and trying to manage. We are so appreciative of everyone who has been in our corner and we hope that you can continue to support us in this journey.”

The former couple got engaged in August 2019 but had an on-and-off relationship until marrying in January 2022. They also took a break in December 2022 before rekindling their romance. They welcomed their third child, Everest Makai Joshua Brown, on August 20, 2024.

Bear’s separation comes two months after his brother Noah Brown announced he and his wife Rhain Alisha were splitting after six years of marriage. Noah shares two children with Rhain, whom he continues to see amid the break-up.